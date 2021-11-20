How to Watch Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter Fight Live Stream Online

Top Rank is hosting the huge welterweight championship bout between WBO title holder Terence “Bud” Crawford and former champion “Showtime” Shawn Porter on November 20th at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

The event will be shown live via ESPN+ Pay-Per-View and available through live stream.

Crawford is the undefeated American WBO welterweight champion of the world, and he is widely considered in boxing circles as one of the top five pound-for-pound fighters in the world, some fans and pundits even have him at number two right under Canelo Alvarez.

Even though Crawford holds a belt at 147-pounds he’s been heavily criticized for his lack of welterweight opposition on his resume. That all changes when he faces a prime former champion in Shawn Porter.

Porter is a rough and tumble offensive machine. The former high school football standout has the size and conditioning to maul guys on the inside and never gets tired doing it.

Crawford and Porter share a common opponent in Kell Brook. Porter lost his IBF welterweight title to Brook while Crawford stopped Brook.

This will be Crawford’s toughest challenge on paper and will answer many of the questions regarding Crawford’s true standing in the division, if he can defeat Porter better than his division rival Errol Spence Jr. then that would be a statement to silence the doubters.

Porter is looking at the fight with Crawford at a chance to win another belt and to defeat a pound for pound guy and secure a championship unification with either WBA champion Yordenis Ugas or a rematch with WBC/IBF champion Errol Spence Jr.

Saturday’s event is promoted by Top Rank, in association with TGB Promotions, and televised and broadcast by ESPN.

Watch Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter Top Rank PPV exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT

Here is How To Watch the Crawford vs. Porter PPV Online on ESPN+:

Order Crawford vs Porter here: https://plus.espn.com/crawford-porter

Try ESPN+ For Free: https://watch.espnplus.com/toprank/

Like this: Like Loading...