Irish prospect Tommy “The Kid” O’Toole to fight on Andrade vs. Quigley card Nov. 19

Irish light heavyweight prospect Tommy “The Kid” O’Toole Added to Demetrious Andrade vs. Jason Quigley card Nov. 19th streaming live on DAZN from Manchester, N.H.

BOSTON (November 8, 2021) – Irish light heavyweight prospect Tommy “The Kid” O’Toole, managed by Ryan Roach’s Fighter Locker, has been added to Matchroom Boxing’s explosive November 19th card, featuring four World title fights, streaming live on DAZN from SHNU Arena (former Verizon Center) in Manchester New Hampshire.

The 23-year-old O’Toole (1-0, 1 KO), fighting out of Galway, Ireland, is so excited to fight on this high-profile event, headlined by his countryman Jason Quigley’s (19-1, 14 KOs), of Ballybofey, challenging undefeated WBO Middleweight World Champion Demetrious “Boo Boo” Andrade (30-0, 18 KOs), that he will be missing his graduation from Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology scheduled the same day as his fight.

“This fight means the world for me,” O’Toole said. “Matchroom is the biggest and best platform in boxing. I can’t wait to showcase my skills. I’ve never met Jason, but he did comment on my performance in the Irish Elite Championships, so I’m pretty sure he knows me. We’re going to take over the 19th with all the Irish boxing fans from Boston and New England there supporting us.”

O’Toole won his pro debut this past September 25th in the Boston suburb of Dedham, in which he knocked down Francisco Ariri Neto three times for a spectacular first-round knockout. On Nov. 19, O’Toole is matched against Texan Mark Malone (1-0) in a 4-round bout.

“I’m excited for Thomas fighting on this stage,” manager Roach commented,” Roach commented. “Matchroom and DAZN is the biggest platform in boxing right now. I’m hoping they like what they see, and we can get a deal done. Thomas is a very special fighter and this is the opportunity he’s been waiting for his entire life. He’s ready for it!”

In addition to Andrade vs. Quigley, the other three World title fights are as follows: WBA/IBF World Super Bantamweight champion Marodjon “MJ” Akhmadaliev (9-0, 7 KOs) vs. Ronny Rios (33-3, 16 KOs), Julio Cesar “El Rey” Martinez (18-1, 14 KOs) vs, McWilliams Arroyo (21-4, 16 KOs) for the vacant WBC Featherweight World championship, and WBA/IBO titlist Kali “KO Mequinonoag” Reis (18-7-1, 5 KOs) vs. Jessica Camara (8-2), 0 KOs), also for the vacant WBC strap.

O’Toole is part of Fighter Locker’s growing stable of gifted boxers that includes super flyweight Rocco “So Cal Kid” Santomauro (21-1, 6 KOs), NBA Continental junior welterweight & ABF American West super lightweight champion Ray Jay “The Destroyer” Bermudez (14-0, 11 KOs), ABF USA super welterweight Jimmy “Quiet Storm” Williams (18-6-2, 6 KOs), ABF American West super middleweight champion “The Amazing” Shawn McCalman (9-0, 5 KOs), super bantamweight Daniel “G.D.F.E.” Bailey, Jr. (8-0, 4 KOs), 2-time Dominican Republic Olympian, lightweight Leonel de los Santos (4-0, 4 KOs), Boston featherweight Troy Anderson, Jr. (2-0, 2 KO), super lightweights Eric “Gladiator” Goff (4-0, 3 KOs), Marcus Davidson (1-0, 1 KO), Orlando Perez Zapata (9-0, 6 KOs), and Miranda “La Alacrana” Reyes (4-0, 2 KOs), super welterweight Juan Solano (1-0, 1 KO), 2-time Colombian Olympian and 2016 Olympic silver medalist Yuberjen Martinez, Colombian light heavyweight Olympian Jorge Vivas, light heavyweight Robert Daniels, Jr. (5-0, 5 KOs), cruiserweight Roki “Rocky” Berroa (1-0), Utah brothers, ABF American West lightweight champion Ignacio Chairez (8-1-1, 5 KOs) and lightweight Gabriel Chairez (4-0-1, 2 KOs).

