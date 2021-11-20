Isaac Dogboe vs. Christopher Diaz Fight Live Stream on ESPN

Former WBO super bantamweight champion Isaac Dogboe returns to action versus Christopher “Pitufo” Diaz on the preliminary undercard of the Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter PPV event in Las Vegas on November 20th.

Isaac Dogboe (22-2, 15 KOs) of Ghana is best known for his upset victory to win the WBO 122-pound title from undefeated American champion Jessie Magdaleno in 2018.

It was Dogboe’s first fight on US soil and he was the heavy underdog heading into the fight and ended up knocking out the champion in impressive fashion to become a world champion.

His title reign was short, having only defended the belt once and that was a knockout of Japanese challenger Hidenori Otake. After his first title defense he would lose the title to the much bigger Mexican slugger Emanuel Navarrete by decision.

Not willing to back down from a challenge, Dogboe insisted on an immediate rematch with Navarrete even though some boxing pundits thought it wouldn’t be wise for him to face the rugged Mexican right after taking such a 12 round beating in the first meeting.

The rematch with Navarrete was just as brutal as the first with the Mexican imposing his will on the much smaller Ghanian fighter. Dogboe went to round 12 before finally getting stopped in the round.

Dogboe is on a two fight win streak since his back to back losses to Navarrete and he is looking to make that three tonight.

Christopher Diaz (26-3, 16 KOs) is a former ESPN Deportes Prospect Of The Year for 2016, and is a Puerto-Rican American boxer who also faced Emanuel Navarrete and got stopped as well.

Diaz only losses came to top guys. He lost in his first title bid for the vacant WBO super featherweight belt against Japanese fighter Masayuki Ito. His second professional loss was by unanimous decision to Olympic silver medalist Shakur Stevenson and his third defeat was by 12th round knockout to Emanuel Navarrete for the WBO featherweight title.

Watch the Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter preliminary card on November 20, 2021, live on ESPN 2 and Live Stream on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

