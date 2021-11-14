Jaime Munguia vs Gabriel Rosado FREE Fight Live Stream on YouTube Before The Bell

The big Jaime Munguia vs. Gabriel Rosado middleweight fight will take place on Saturday night in Anaheim, California but before the fight fans can watch the early prelims for free via Live Stream on YouTube.

Munguia and Rosado will square off in a Mexico vs. Puerto Rico classic boxing rivalry match up.

The history between the great Mexican fighters and great Puerto Rican fighters is a long one, and whenever these two countries meet in the ring its the fans who win because they bring their all in pride and country once they set food inside the squared circle.

Munguia is the favorite and for good reason, he is undefeated younger and also the knockout puncher. Rosado has multiple losses but many were controversial he is coming off a huge KO win against an undefeated knockout artist Bektemir Melikuziev so he will have confidence heading into tonight’s main event.

Golden Boy Promotions will showcase their young up and coming talent including Hawaiian prospect Asa Stevens who takes on Felix Vasquez in the Super Bantamweight division.

The young Hawaiian studies a lot of boxing including watching Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao and wants to make a name for himself just like his boxing idols, he will continue to get better as he gains more pro experience and one day would like to bring a big fight to Hawaii.

Also on the card is tough Jorge Chavez taking on Gilberto Aguilar in what could turn out to be an all out war, they will fight in a 130-pound clash.

Before The Bell Fight Card

Flyweight – Arely Mucino vs. Jacky Calvo

Welterweight – Alejandro Reyes vs. Osmel Mayorga

Super Featherweight – Jorge Chavez vs. Gilberto Aguilar

Super Bantamweight – Asa Stevens vs. Felix Vasquez

The early live stream begins at 4:00 PM PT on DAZN’s official YouTube page on November 13, 2021. The main card will air on DAZN at 6:00 PM PT.

