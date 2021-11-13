Kid Galahad vs Kiko Martinez FREE Live Stream on YouTube Before The Bell

Fight fans can watch a four-fight early undercard from the Kid Galahad vs. Kiko Martinez, Terri Harper vs. Alycia Baumgardner championship double-header a few hours before the main card on Saturday night. The live stream will be FREE on Matchroom Boxing’s official YouTube page.

The main card will feature IBF featherweight champion Kid Galahad of Sheffield defending his belt against former IBF super bantamweight champion Kiko Martinez of Spain, and undefeated women’s WBC super featherweight champion Terri Harper of Yorkshire will put her title on the line against American challenger Alycia Baumgardner.

The Before The Bell undercard will feature young undefeated prospects who are growing as fighters and in the early stages of their career.

Raven Chapman (1-0,) of High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, will Karina Kopinska (14-44-4, 3KOs) and experienced veteran boxer out of Poland in a six round super featherweight clash.

Khalid Ayub (1-0, 0 KOs) of Sheffield, England fights Croatian Stanko Jermelic (0-11, 0 KOs) in a four round light heavyweight tussle.

William Cawley of Oldham, England will make his professional boxing debut against Manchester’s Stephen Jackson (1-6, 1 KOs) in a four round bantamweight bout.

Undefeated Stevi Levy (4-0, 0 KOs) of Kings Lynn, Norfolk will battle it out against Polina Golubeva (1-3, 1 KOs) of Estonia in a four round featherweight affair.

Kid Galahad vs Kiko Martinez Before The Bell Fight Card

Raven Chapman vs Karina Kopinska

Khalid Ayub vs Stanko Jermelic

Stevi Levy vs Polina Golubeva

Willam Cawley vs Stephen Jackson

The Live Stream airs on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 9:00 AM PT in the USA.

Before The Bell: Galahad vs Martinez Undercard Live Stream Video



YouTube video upload by Matchroom Boxing

