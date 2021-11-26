Muhammad Waseem vs Rober Barrera Fight Live Stream on ESPN

Pakistan boxing hero Muhammad Waseem will fight Rober Barrera on the Ohara Davies vs Nicholas Mwangi, Badou Jack vs. Samuel Crossed fight card from Dubai on November 26, live stream on ESPN+ in USA, ESPN Knockout in Latin America and IFL TV in the UK.

Muhammad Waseem (11-1, 8 KOs) is the top flyweight boxer out of Pakistan and he represented the country when he fought for the vacant IBF flyweight title in 2018 but came up short against experienced veteran Moruti Mthalane of South Africa losing by decision.

Tonight Waseem will taking on Rober Barrera (23-3, 13 KOs) in a flyweight title eliminator and chance to become a mandatory challenger to the gold.

Waseem, 34, is older for a lighter weight division fighter but age is nothing but a number for the Pakistani fighter, because he believes if you train smart and keep in good condition you can still fight on in your 30s and even early 40s like Manny Pacquiao who recently retired at 42 after a hard fought decision loss to Yordenis Ugas.

In his first title challenge, Waseem went in against a hard hitting and very skilled and experienced Moruti Mthalane of South Africa.

They fought on the undercard of Manny Pacquiao vs. Lucas Matthysse in 2018 and Waseem was able to hurt the South African in the later rounds but would eventually lose the fight.

It was a tough fight for the Pakistan boxing star but he looks at it as a learning experience and uses it as a reminded to not leave it in the judges hands the next time he fights for a belt.

The flyweight title is in his grasp and if he wins the eliminator tonight it moves him one step closer to another world title shot and a chance to fulfill his dream of being a world champion.

Tonight’s card is promoted by D4G promotions and broadcast by ESPN and IFL TV.

Venue: MotoSpace Investment Park in Dubai

Date and Time: Friday, November 26, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. GMT

TV/Live Stream: ESPN+, ESPN Knockout, IFL TV

Like this: Like Loading...