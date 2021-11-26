Ohara Davies vs Nicholas Mwangi, Watch Fight Live Stream on YouTube

D4G Promotions presents Ohara Davies vs. Nicholas Mwangi, Badou Jack vs. Samuel Crossed, Rocky Fielding vs. Emmanuel Danso and Muhammad Waseem vs Rober Barrera live from the Motospace Dubai Investment Park in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on November 26. The boxing event will be shown via live stream in the USA on ESPN+ and in the UK on YouTube via IFL TV.

Ohara Davies (22-2, 16 KOs) was originally to face power punching Ismael Barroso (23-3-2, 21 KOs) for the WBA Gold super-lightweight title, but Barroso was removed from the card and Nicholas Mwangi stepped in late to fill the void and save the main event.

Davies, campaigned in the 135 pounds division before moving up to light welterweight, his first career defeated came when he challenged undefeated Josh Taylor before he became undisputed champion.

Taylor and Davies had bad blood and trash talk leading up to the fight and it was a battle of two undefeated UK fighters with Davies entering the ring overconfident only to be humbled by the talented Taylor stopping him by KO in the seventh round.

The only other loss on Davies record is against Jack Catterall who is going to fight Taylor next for the 140 pound titles.

On Friday night in Dubai, Davies will continue his mission to land a world title shop but beating up Mwangi and move onto the next, but if late replacement Mwangi can some how win this will be the biggest victory of his career.

Fight Card

Super Lightweight – Ohara Davies vs Nicholas Mwangi

Light Heavyweight – Rocky Fielding vs Emmanuel Danso

Cruiserweight – Badou Jack vs Samuel Crossed

Flyweight – Muhammad Waseem vs Rober Barrera

Welterweight – Faizan Anwar vs Viktor Plotnikov

Super Lightweight – Bader Samreen vs Digari Mahesh

Super Lightweight – Sameer Anwar Pandya vs Ramiz Mammadov

Super Featherweight – Joshua David Ridgwell vs Ramazan Babayev

The fights will be live streamed on the IFL TV YouTube page exclusively for UK viewers, and it will be available in the USA on ESPN+ and ESPN Knockout on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...