Richard Riakporhe vs Olanrewaju Durodola, Hosea Burton vs Dan Azeez Fight Live Stream on Sky

Boxxer heads to the The SSE Arena, Wembley for The Next Generation: Richard Riakporhe vs Olanrewaju Durodola, Hosea Burton vs Dan Azeez, Florian Marku vs. Jorick Luisetto card with Natasha Jonas as the special feature bout on November 20th, televised and live stream on Sky Sports in the UK.

The Next Generation fight card features young up and coming undefeated talent, and also an Olympian Natasha Jonas. The fights will be televised and live streamed on Sky Sports in the UK.

Undefeated 31 year old British cruiserweight contender Richard Riakporhe will take on 41 year old Nigerian Olanrewaju Durodola in a battle of youth versus experience. Durodola feels he will have the power and skill to overcome the young British favorite.

Hosea Burton of Newcastle will take on undefeated Dan Azeez in a light heavyweight contest.

Florian Marku the undefeated Welterweight also known as “The Albanian King” will fight Jorick Luisetto.

Natasha Jonas who lost a decision to rival Katie Taylor, is back in action against Vaida Masiokaite. Jonas is taking this fight as a stay busy fight because at 37 years of age she doesn’t have the space to stay in active as she hopes to land a rematch with undisputed Irish women’s lightweight champion Katie Taylor.

Fight Card

Cruiserweight – Richard Riakporhe vs. Olanrewaju Durodola

Light Heavyweight – Hosea Burton vs. Dan Azeez

Welterweight – Florian Marku vs. Jorick Luisetto

Women’s Lightweight – Natasha Jonas vs. Vaida Masiokaite

Super Middleweight – Germaine Brown vs. Ondrej Budera

Heavyweight – Nick Campbell vs. Phil Williams

Lightweight – Adam Azim vs. Stu Greener

Cruiserweight – Mikael Lawal vs. Leonardo Damian Bruzzese

Venue: The SSE Arena, Wembley

Date and Time: Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 6:00 PM UK

TV/Live Stream: Sky Sports in the UK

