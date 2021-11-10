Roy Jones Jr. boxing promotions delivered big time during COVID-19 pandemic

LAS VEGAS (November 9, 2021) – Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions has completed a remarkable run during the COVID-19 pandemic and it is looking forward to another productive return in hopefully more normal conditions during 2022.

RJJ Boxing delivered quality pro boxing shows, streaming 12 events live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS®, including nine from Mexico, not to mention seven pro iKON Fighting Federation mixed-martial-arts shows.

“RJJ Boxing has been extremely blessed throughout this pandemic,” RJJ Boxing President Lisa Veltre said. “Our team was fortunate to partner with Del O Promotions as well as World Cup Boxing Series. The RJJ team has expanded with incredible diligence for the sport, dedication to the boxers, and determination to stay relevant during the most difficult and challenging times the world has ever had to face. Me, Guy Taylor and Terry Hollan have been collaborating on our 2022 events, and I can promise that it’ll be explosive.”

After the pandemic effectively shut down boxing in the United States, seven months later RJJ Boxing came back strong on August 25, 2020, partnering with Dela O Promotions in San Carlos, Mexico, and the Las Vegas-based promotional company never looked back. RJJ Boxing also teamed with local promoters to produce shows in Los Mochis (Mexico), Mississippi (Biloxi), Texas (Humble) and California (Montebello).

Prior to the pandemic, RJJ Boxing was one of the most active boxing promoters in North America, producing events that consistently streamed live on UFC FIGHT PASS from Toppenish (WA), Tucson (AZ), Reno and Las Vegas (NV), Alpine (CA), Pensacola and St. Petersburg (FL), San Antonio and Laredo (TX). RJJ Boxing also promoted shows in Russia and Japan during the past three years.

The challenges related to promoting boxing, particularly in Mexico, were pressing due to added expenses, language, and cultural differences, constantly changing COVID-19 restrictions, and somehow salvaging fights and shows when fighters tested positive at the weigh in or days leading up to the show.

RJJ Boxing helped develop Mexican fighters WBC Latino welterweight champion Santiago “Somer” Dominguez (25-0, 19 KOs), WBCO Latino title-holder Alan “Cachorro” Solis (13-1-1, 7 KOs),WBC Youth Silver lightweight titlist Luis “Koreano” Torres (13-0, 9 KOs), lightweight Jorge Lugo Cota (5-0, 3 KOs), and WBO Latino Super Middleweight champion Lester Martinez (10-0, 9 KOs), of Guatemala.

Veteran Mexican boxers, super featherweight Jose Eduardo “El Sugar” Nunez (22-1, 22 KOs) and super middleweight Manuel “El Meno” Gallegos (19-1, 16 KOs) also gained invaluable exposure in the United States and around the world fighting on the UFC FIGHT PASS platform.

When the going got tough, RJJ Boxing got going, ranking among the most active mid-level promoters (those without the financial backing of DAZN, ESPN, Showtime, and FOX) in the US.

ABOUT ROY JONES JR, BOXING PROMOTIONS: Co-founded in 2013 by 10-time world champion Roy Jones, Jr. and Keith Veltre, Roy Jones, Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions is on its way to reinventing boxing. RJJ has already made a massive impact in the boxing community in a few short years. Creating exhilarating content for UFC Fight Pass, CBS Sports, Showtime, ESPN and beIN Sports in many of the finest venues across the country, RJJ has proven it is conquering the sweet science of the sport.

Based in the fight capital of the world, Las Vegas, NV, Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions is climbing to the top at a fast pace, adding young talent to its growing stable.

ABOUT UFC FIGHT PASS®: UFC FIGHT PASS® is the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports. Since launching in 2013, UFC FIGHT PASS is now available in more than two hundred countries and territories. UFC FIGHT PASS provides its members with unlimited access to live UFC FIGHT PASS Prelims; live mixed martial arts and combat sports from around the world; original series and historical programming; special features; behind-the-scenes content; in-depth interviews; and up-to-the minute reports on the world of combat sports. UFC FIGHT PASS subscribers also have 24/7 access to the world’s largest fight library, featuring more than 20,000 bouts from dozens of combat sports organizations, as well as every fight in UFC history. Fight fans can access UFC FIGHT PASS on personal computers, iOS and Android mobile devices, Apple TV, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, LG Smart TVs, and Sony TVs with Android TV. For more information, please visit www.ufcfightpass.com.

