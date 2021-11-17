Shannon Briggs heads the New York State Boxing Hall of Fame Class of 2021

New York State Boxing Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2021 and May 1st Induction Dinner

NEW YORK (November 16, 2021) – The New York State Boxing Hall of Fame (NYSBHOF) has announced its 29-member Class of 2121. The 10th NYSBHOF induction dinner, sponsored by Ring 8, will be Sunday afternoon (12:30-5:30 p.m. ET), May 1, at Russo’s On The Bay in Howard Beach, New York.

“Every year the selections get more difficult,” NYSBHOF president Bob Duffy said. “Everyone of these new inductees has been a major part of New York boxing. It’s talent like this that makes NYSBHOF so successful.”

Living boxers heading into the NYSBHOF include WBO Heavyweight World Champions and Michael Bentt (11-2, 6 KOs), also a 4-time New York Golden Gloves gold medalist, and Shannon “The Cannon” Briggs (60-6-1, 53 KOs), 3-time World light middleweight titlist Verno Phillips (42-11-1, 2 KOs), WBC Light Heavyweight World Champion Donny “Golden Boy” Lalonde (42-11-1, 21 KOs), WBC World Light Heavyweight Champion Johnny “The Heat” Verderosa (41-5-1, 33 KOs), 2-time World title challenger and No. 1 ranked welterweight contender Larry “No Fear” Barnes (44-3-1, 17 KOs), and welterweight Johnny Turner (42-6-2, 32 KOs)

Posthumous participants being inducted World Lightweight Champion Al Singer (62-9-2, 26 KOs), World’s Colored Light Heavyweight Champion Kid Norfolk (88-25-7, 49 KOs), lightweight Patsy “Cannonball” Giovanelli (44-7-1, 14 KOs), World Bantamweight Champion Cannonball Eddie Martin (81-12-4, 29 KOs), World Light Heavyweight title challenger Battling Seki (60-24-4, 31 KOs), Novice New York Golden Gloves and Intercity Golden Gloves champion Solly Krieger (82-25-6 , 54 KOs), No. 1 world ranked middleweight contender Herbie Kronowitz (55-23-5, 10 KOs), World featherweight champion Tommy Paul (80-28-10, 26 KOs), and World Bantamweight Champion and US Olympian Lou Salica (67-17-12, 13 KOs).

Living non-participants heading into the NYSBHOF are judge Ron McNair, promoter/manager/matchmaker Don Elbaum, journalists Ed Schuyler and Bill Verigan, author/journalist Tom Hauser, author/journalist/promoter/inspector Mike Silver, and Jill Diamond, Secretary of the World Boxing Council and International Chair or WBC Cares.

Posthumous non-participant inductees are trainer and Stillman’s gym owner Lou Stillman, promoter/manager Bill Cayton, NYC Mayor James Walker who legalized boxing in NY, publicists John Condon and Irving Rudd, journalist Richard K. Fox, and trainer Victor Valle.

Each attending inductee (or direct descendant of) will receive a custom-designed belt signifying his or her induction into the NYSBHOF.

The 2021 inductees were selected by the NYSBHOF nominating committee members: Randy Gordon, Henry Hascup, Don Majeski, Ron McNair, Jim Monteverde and Neil Terens.

All boxers needed to be inactive for at least three years to be eligible for NYSBHOF induction, and all inductees must have resided in New York State for a significant portion of their boxing careers or during the prime of their respective career.

NYSBHOF

CLASS of 2012: Carmen Basilio, Mike McCallum, Mike Tyson, Jake LaMotta, Riddick Bowe, Carlos Ortiz, Vito Antuofermo, Emile Griffith, “Sugar” Ray Robinson, Gene Tunney, Benny Leonard, Tony Canzoneri, Harold Lederman, Steve Acunto, Jimmy Glenn, Gil Clancy, Ray Arcel, Nat Fleischer, Bill Gallo and Arthur Mercante, Sr.

CLASS of 2013: Jack Dempsey, Johnny Dundee, Sandy Saddler, Maxie Rosenbloom, Joey Archer, Iran Barkley, Mark Breland, Bobby Cassidy, Doug Jones, Junior Jones, James “Buddy” McGirt, Eddie Mustafa Muhammad, Bob Arum, Shelly Finkel, Tony Graziano, Larry Merchant, Teddy Brenner, Mike Jacobs, Tex Rickard and Don Dunphy.

CLASS OF 2014: Floyd Patterson, Tracy Harris Patterson, Billy Backus, Kevin Kelley, Juan LaPorte, Gerry Cooney, Mustafa Hamsho, Howard Davis, Jr., Lou Ambers, Jack Britton, Terry McGovern, Teddy Atlas, Lou DiBella, Steve Farhood, Gene Moore, Angelo Prospero, Whitey Bimstein, Cus D’Amato, William Muldoon and Tom O’Rourke.

CLASS OF 2015: Saoul Mamby, Joey Giamba, Johnny Persol, Harold Weston, Lonnie Bradley, Paul Berlenbach, Billy Graham, Frankie Genaro, Bob Miller, Tommy Ryan, Jimmy Slattery, Bob Duffy, Mike Katz, Tommy Gallagher, Bruce Silverglade, Charley Goldman, Jimmy Johnston, Cedric Kushner, Harry Markson, Damon Runyon, and Al Weill.

CLASS OF 2016: Aaron Davis, Charles Murray, Vilomar Fernandez, Edwin Viruet, Hector “Macho” Camacho, Rocky Graziano, Rocky Kansas, Joe Lynch, Joe Miceli, Ed Brophy, Joe DeGuardia, Randy Gordon, Dennis Rappaport, Howie Albert, Freddie Brown, Howard Cosell, Ruby Goldstein, and Jimmy Jacobs.

CLASS OF 2017: Gaspar Ortega, Renaldo “Mr.” Snipes, Doug Dewitt, “The Bronx Bomber” Alex Ramos, Dick Tiger, Jose Torres, “Nonpareil” Jack Dempsey, Don Majeski, Ron Katz, Stan Hoffman, Bobby Bartels, Hank Kaplan, Al Gavin, Arthur Donovan, and Dan Parker.

CLASS OF 2018: Lou “Honey Boy” Del Valle, Jake Rodriguez, Terrence Alli, “Baby” Joe Mesi, Kid Chocolate, James J. “Gentleman Jim” Corbett, Jack McAuliffe, Billy Costello, Melio Bettina Ralph “Tiger” Jones, Charley Norkus, Dave Anderson, Pete Brodsky, Herb Goldman, Bobby Goodman, Melvina Lathan, Ron Scott Stevens, Johnnie Addie, Johnny Bos, Murray Goodman, Bert Randolph Sugar and Sam Taub.

No class of 2019 due to COVID-19 restrictions

CLASS OF 2020: Jorge Ahumada, Alfredo Escalera, Freddie Liberatore, Dennis Milton; Lou Savarese and Merqui Sosa, Soldier Bartfield, Steve Belloise, Jimmy Goodrich, Tami Mauriello, Davey Moore, Freddie “The Welsh Wizard” Welch, Don Ackerman, Bobby Cassidy, Jr., Rick Glaser, Jack Hirsch, Max Kellerman, Dr. William Lathan, Julie Lederman, Ron Lipton, Kevin Rooney, Dan Daniel, Bobby Gleason, Flash Gordan, A.J. Liebling, Tony Mazzarella and manager Dan Morgan.

Tickets are priced at $125.00 per adult and $60.00 for children (under 16) and include a complete brunch and cocktail hour upon entry, starting at 12:30 p.m. ET, as well as dinner (prime rib, fish, or poultry) and open bar throughout the day. Tickets are available to purchase by contacting NYSBHOF president Bob Duffy at 516.313.2304 or depcomish@aol.com. Ads for the NYSBHOF program are available, ranging from $80.00 to $200.00, by contacting Duffy. Go online at www.nyboxinghof.org or www.Ring8ny.com for additional information about the New York State Boxing Hall of Fame.

ABOUT RING 8: Formed in 1954 by an ex-prizefighter, Jack Grebelsky, Ring 8 became the eighth subsidiary of what was then known as the National Veteran Boxers Association – hence, RING 8 – and today the organization’s motto remains: Boxers Helping Boxers.

RING 8 is fully committed to supporting less fortunate people in the boxing community who may require assistance in terms of paying rent, medical expenses, or whatever justifiable need.

Go online to www.Ring8ny.com for more information about RING 8, the largest group of its kind in the United States with more than 350 members. Annual membership dues is only $30.00, and each member is entitled to a buffet dinner at RING 8 monthly meetings, excluding July and August. All active boxers, amateur and professional, are entitled to a complimentary RING 8 yearly membership. Guests of Ring 8 members are welcome at a cost of only $7.00 per person.

INFORMATION:

www.nyboxinghof.org

Like this: Like Loading...