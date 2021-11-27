Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos FREE Live Stream on YouTube Before The Bell

Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos Jr. is unification bout for the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight championships of the world, and will take place in New York City on November 27.

Lopez vs Kambosos is a battle between undefeated lightweights under the age of 30 who are in their physical primes and ready to trade blows after months of trash talk.

Kambosos felt he was disrespected by Lopez and his father at the pre-fight workouts and vows to beat the champion in a huge upset.

Lopez wants to make sure to knockout the Greek-Australian challenger in the first round or take him into deep waters and make him pay for the trash talk.

Matchroom boxing will live stream a three fight preliminary undercard for Free on their official YouTube page Before The Bell.

The YouTube fight card will feature undefeated female fighters and a Bantamweight bout, all top prospects in boxing who are just getting their feet wet in the pro ranks.

The Before The Bell fight card will feature Ramla Ali a model who is also a boxer, she is of Somali decent and also from Great Britain.

Ali fights in the featherweight division and is currently 3 and 0. She is the first female boxer and first boxer to represent Somalia in the Olympic Games. She fought in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan but failed to advance to the medal round. She turned pro on October 2020 and hopes to continue to shine on the world stage to inspire women all over the world.

The Live stream begins at 3:15 PT on Saturday, November 27, 2021 and the main card will be shown on DAZN at 5:00 PM PT.

Before The Bell Fight Card

Bantamweight – Anthony Herrera vs Jonathan Tejeda

Women’s Flyweight – Christina Cruz vs Marygueen Vellinga

Women’s Super Bantamweight – Ramla Ali vs Isela Vera

Before The Bell: Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr Undercard Live Stream Video



YouTube upload Matchroom Boxing

Like this: Like Loading...