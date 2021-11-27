Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos Live Stream Fight on DAZN

The big lightweight championship of the world will finally take place on November 27 after several delays and network and platform changes, unified champion Teofimo Lopez will put his belts on the line against fellow undefeated George Kambosos Jr., Live on DAZN.

Matchroom boxing was able to land the Lopez vs Kambosos fight after Triller felt they couldn’t host the fight anymore after several postponements.

The fight card will also feature undefeated British Somali female fighter Ramla Ali and an IBF super featherweight world title fight between Azinga Fuzile and Kenichi Ogaway.

Teofimo Lopez (16-0, 12 KOs) is undefeated and hasn’t fought since unifying the IBF, WBA, WBO belts against pound for pound fighter Vasily Lomachenko back in October 2020.

The best attribute of Lopez is his explosiveness and the ability to hurt his opponents from any angle.

The 24-year-old from New York feels he will have the power advantage and predicted that he will either knock Kambosos out in the first round or punish him until he quits.

George Kambosos Jr. (19-0, 10 KOs) is an undefeated Australian lightweight who is best known for being the great Filipino legend Manny Pacquiao’s sparring partner.

Kambosos who campaigns at 135 was able to hold his own against the much bigger Pacquiao who fights in the 147 pound division and he feels his experience with Pacquiao made him a better and more confident fighter.

For Kambosos he doesn’t fear Lopez punch because he already tasted the power of someone like Pacquiao who he feels hits way harder.

This will be an interesting fight because Kambosos is an underdog and upsets do happen but Lopez feels Kambosos is too small and doesn’t have the power to hurt him and that will be a key factor heading into the fight, which fighter has the power and who can take a better punch.

The winner has their eye on WBC lightweight champion, to fight for the real undisputed champion in the division.

Fight Card

Lightweight Championship – Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos Jr (WBA, IBF, WBO, WBC Titles)

Super Featherweight Championship – Azinga Fuzile vs. Kenichi Ogawa (IBF Title)

Featherweight – Raymond Ford vs. Felix Caraballo

Heavyweight – Zhilei Zhang vs. Craig Lewis

Women’s Super Bantamweight – Ramla Ali vs. Isela Vera

Women’s Flyweight – Christina Cruz vs. Maryguenn Vellinga

Bantamweight – Anthony Herrera vs. Jonathan Tejeda

Venue: Madison Square Garden Theater in New York City, New York

Date and Time: Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV/Live Stream: DAZN

Like this: Like Loading...