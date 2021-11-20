Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter, Watch Live Stream Online on ESPN PPV

Top Rank promotions and ESPN Pay-Per-View will hold an amazing night of boxing action on Saturday night with Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter for the WBO welterweight championship of the world as the main event.

Terence “Bud” Crawford is the current WBO welterweight champion of the world, and he won the title in 2018 in his first fight in the division when he beat Jeff Horn who won the title upsetting Filipino ring legend Manny Pacquiao.

Crawford, 34, has remained undefeated for the majority of his boxing career but “Showtime” Shawn Porter believes he will be the man to give the Nebraska product his first professional loss.

Shawn Porter, 34, is a former two-time world champion having held the IBF and WBC titles. He lost his IBF belt to Kell Brook and then lost his WBC title against undefeated champion Errol Spence Jr. in a close hard-fought bout that some ringside observers felt should have been given to Porter.

Tonight Porter who is known for his mauling style has the chance to becoming a three-time champion in the welterweight division but he will be in for one of his toughest tests against Crawford who is also a unorthodox style fighter who can switch from southpaw to orthodox confusing his opponent so its harder for them to adjust.

Crawford’s main goal before fighting Porter was to land a big money fight with then WBA champion Manny Pacquiao, but the fight fell through and Pacquiao signed on to fight Errol Spence Jr. who is Crawford’s main rival. Spence pulled out of the fight with an eye injury and Cuban Yordenis Ugas who was given the WBA title due to Pacquiao’s inactivity replaced Spence as a late replacement and sent the Filipino icon into retirement.

Crawford who is promoted by Top Rank has a glimmer of hope in eventually landing the unification showdown with Errol Spence Jr. since he is fighting Shawn Porter who is aligned with Al Haymon and Premier Boxing Champions.

Should Crawford beat Porter the most logical next step is for him to fight Spence for one of the greatest showdowns between two undefeated American welterweight champions since Sugar Ray Leonard fought Tommy Hearns over 35 years ago.

Tonight’s PPV event is promoted by Top Rank, in association with TGB promotions and broadcast on ESPN.

Fight Card

Welterweight Championship – Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter (WBO Title)

Middleweight – Esquiva Falcao vs. Patrice Volny

Middleweight – Zhanibek Alimkhanuly vs. Hassan N’Dam

Super Lightweight – Raymond Muratalla vs. Elias Araujo

Featherweight – Isaac Dogboe vs. Christopher Diaz

Featherweight – Adam Lopez vs. Adan Ochoa

Super Featherweight – Karlos Balderas vs. Julio Cortez

Welterweight – Tiger Johnson vs. Antonius Grable

Venue: Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada

Date and Time: Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET/PT

TV/Live Stream: ESPN+ Pay-Per-View, undercard headlined by Isaac Dogboe vs. Christopher Diaz on ESPN2, ESPN+

