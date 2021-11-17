Tim Tszyu vs. Takeshi Inoue Live Stream on Main Event

The face of Australian boxing, Tim Tszyu, will step up in competition as he takes on Japanese former title challenger Takeshi Inoue live on November 17.

The Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia will host the big fight, and the undefeated 27-year-old Aussie will have full support by the locals who followed his career from the start.

Tim Tszyu has the legendary name of his father to live up to, his father is hall of fame boxer and Australian legend Kostya Tszyu who reigned supreme in the junior welterweight division for years.

It’s a tall order to follow in the footsteps of a legend, but Tszyu wants to prove he isn’t like other sons of legendary fighters who fizzled out and didn’t have the heart or determination to become all time greats.

Tonight he will take on a stiff test in Takeshi Inoue who is best known for his rough and tumble battle with Jaime Munguia.

The fight with Inoue will be a good test to see how Tszyu will be able to overcome pressure of a fighter who will be on him all night.

Tszyu’s best win was stoppage against former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn, who beat Manny Pacquiao to win the title.

Even though Tszyu has fought all of his professional fights in Australia he is ready and willing to travel overseas to the USA to land a big fight with one of the world champions soon.

He has spent time training in the United States and also sparred the great Filipino ring legend Manny Pacquiao. His father Kostya believes in time he will be ready but doesn’t want to rush him to a title shot.

Fight Card

Tim Tszyu vs. Takeshi Inoue

Wade Ryan vs. Nath Nwachukwu

Dennis Hogan vs. Tommy Browne

Joel Camilleri vs. Koen Mazoudier

Alex Lual vs. Trent Girdham

Benjamin Hussain vs. Darwin Sagurit

Jackson Murray vs. Shant Nercessian

Viviana Ruiz Corredor vs. Jacinta Austin

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 7:00 pm AEDT. Replay 6:00 am, 12:00 pm and 6:00 pm on November 18.

Live Stream PPV on Main Event via Foxtel and Kayo: mainevent.com.au/boxing

