Triller Fight Club: Frank Mir vs. Kubrat Pulev, Mike Perry, Matt Mitrione Triad Combat Live Stream on FITE

Triller Fight Club will premiere a new form of combat with Triad Combat a boxing style event with a triangular ring and modified rules in an MMA vs. Boxing featuring top fighters from the worlds of MMA and Boxing.

The main event will feature former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir taking on top boxing contender and title challenger Kubrat Pulev in a nine round bout.

Pulev, 40, most recently challenged Anthony Joshua for the heavyweight titles but ending up losing by KO in round 9.

Even though Pulev is not retired from boxing, he decided to give Triad Combat a chance because he felt it would be a fun event to take part in.

Mir, 43, is a top Brazilian Jiu Jitsu grappler and former UFC heavyweight champion. He fought the best of the best including a feud against MMA and WWE superstar Brock Lesnar.

Even though Mir is known for being a grappler, he has always had a love for the sweet science of boxing, and wanted to turn pro over a decade ago but the UFC wouldn’t allow it.

He finally got to fight in a pro boxing match and made his debut against a former cruiserweight world champion in Steve Cunningham. He lost the fight via unanimous decision but many ringside observers were impressed with Mir’s boxing skills and his ability to keep the fight close and competitive.

Just like Pulev, Mir isn’t officially retired from his respective sport but taking these fights for fun and also the good payday that comes with it.

In the UFC “Platinum” Mike Perry was known as a hot head who loved to bang in the cage. Perry who considered himself a boxer was known for his heavy hands and his heart.

He fought in boxing before and after finishing his contract with the UFC he had offers from Bare knuckle boxing to other MMA orgs, and the Triad Combat call came and he found it intriguing because of the modified rules.

Perry will take on boxer Michael Seals in a seven rounder.

Hard Hitting UFC and Bellator veteran Matt Mitrione can’t wait to enter the Triangle tonight because as he put it he loves to throw hands and was tired of guys trying to take him down in MMA.

He will take on heavyweight boxer Alexander Flores in his Triad Combat fight in the heavyweight division.

Triad Combat Fight Card

Kubrat Pulev vs. Frank Mir

Alexander Flores vs. Matt Mitrione

Michael Seals vs. Mike Perry

Brian Vera vs. Derek Campos

Scott Sigmon vs. Albert Tumenov

Angelina Hoffschneider vs. Alexa Culp

Harry Gigliotti vs. Jacob Thrall

Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT, Live Stream on FITE.TV

