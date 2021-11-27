Triller Triad Combat: Kubrat Pulev vs. Frank Mir with Metallica Official PPV Live Stream on FITE

Triller Fight Club Triad Combat: Kubrat Pulev vs. Frank Mir takes place at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on November 27 and will be live streamed online on FITE.TV. and followed by a Metallica concert

Triller is continuing to break new ground with a new combat sports format called Triad Combat a stand up form that allows clinching and spinning back fists but no kicks or elbows.

The fights will be held in a triangle and will feature odd rounds instead of even.

The format idea was mentioned by former UFC champion Vitor Belfort before his exhibition boxing match with Evander Holyfield, he suggested that Triller come up with a modified rules that would make the fight fair since most MMA guys are used to the clinch. Triad Combat was designed to give MMA fighters and Boxers and even format to make the fight more equal so the MMA fighter wouldn’t feel at a complete disadvantage.

Most of the boxer versus MMA fighter events have taken place in the boxing ring with the boxer having the advantage since its only fists and no clinching or spinning back fists or hammerfists.

With Triad Combat the MMA fighter will be allowed to tie up the opponent and use dirty boxing, throw spinning fists and make it a more physical form of fisticuffs.

Triller Triad Combat MMA vs. Boxing event will pair MMA fighters versus Boxers.

The main event is former UFC champion Frank Mir going up against top heavyweight boxing contender Kubrat Pulev in a 9 round fight.

UFC and Bellator veteran Matt Mitrione who is known for his punching and boxing in MMA is going up against Californian Alexander Flores in a heavyweight co-main, and former UFC fan favorite Platinum Mike Perry will face boxer Micheal Seals in a 175-pound contest.

MMA Fighter Alexa Culp will take on boxer Angelina Hoffschneider in a featherweight scrap and the only women’s fight of the night.

Triller Fight Club Triad Combat Card

Heavyweight – Kubrat Pulev vs. Frank Mir

Heavyweight – Alexander Flores vs. Matt Mitrione

Light Heavyweight – Michael Seals vs. Mike Perry

Super Middleweight – Brian Vera vs. Derek Campos

Light Heavyweight – Scott Sigmon vs. Albert Tumenov

Featherweight – Angelina Hoffschneider vs. Alexa Culp

Welterweight – Harry Gigliotti vs. Jacob Thrall

Venue: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, United States

Date and Time: Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV/Live Stream: FITE.TV

