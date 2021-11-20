UFC Fight Night Vegas 43: Ketlen Vieira vs. Miesha Tate Live Stream on ESPN

UFC Fight Night 198 (UFC Vegas 43): Ketlen Vieira vs. Miesha Tate takes place at the UFC Apex facility in Enterprise, Nevada on November 20 and live streamed on ESPN+.

The main event is a women’s bantamweight bout between Ketlen Vieira and former Strikeforce and UFC Women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate.

Vieira is a tough Brazilian black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and despite coming off a loss in her last fight to Yana Kunitskaya she is still a dangerous opponent for anyone in the division.

Tate is one of the biggest names in all of women’s MMA and she held the Strikeforce and UFC championship belts, she suffered back to back losses after pulling off an amazing upset submission victory over Holly Holm to become the women’s bantamweight champion.

After retiring for several year she worked as a VP of ONE Fighting championships in Singapore, after having her child she got the itch to comeback and fight in 2021 she made her comeback against Marion Reneau stopping her in the third round and now she has her sights set on recapturing the title.

Tate will be in for a fight tonight against Vieira who also wants a chance at championship gold, and if she beats a legend like Tate that will be great for her resume, this will be a good fight between two evenly matched opponents.

UFC Fight Night 198 Fight Card

Women’s Bantamweight – Ketlen Vieira vs. Miesha Tate

Welterweight – Michael Chiesa vs. Sean Brady

Women’s Flyweight – Joanne Calderwood vs. Taila Santos

Bantamweight – Rani Yahya vs. Kyung Ho Kang

Bantamweight – Davey Grant vs. Adrian Yanez

Prelim Undercard

Featherweight- Tucker Lutz vs. Pat Sabatini

Lightweight – Rafa García vs. Natan Levy

Women’s Strawweight – Loma Lookboonmee vs. Lupita Godinez

Flyweight – Cody Durden vs. Qileng Aori

Featherweight – Sean Soriano vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke

Women’s Strawweight – Luana Pinheiro def. Sam Hughes

