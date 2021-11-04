Unite to Fight V – Boulder’s Only Amateur Charity Boxing Tournament is Back! November 20

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A battle of goodwill, determination, and skill–Unite to Fight V (formerly Founder Fights), where contenders are local athletes who have reaped the benefits of a boxer’s training regimen over the past 10 weeks while raising awareness and funds for a charity close to their hearts. As Boulder’s one and only amateur, charity boxing match, Unite to Fight V provides an exhilarating stage for our athletes to amplify the mission of their nonprofit and showcase the skill and determination it takes to step into a boxing ring.

“Boxing can transform your life, but fundraising for a cause you believe in will transform someone else’s life. That’s what Unite to Fight is all about – lifting our entire community.”

Coach Carrie Barry, Founder of The Corner Boxing Club.

Unite to Fight, now in its 5th year of bringing hundreds of nonprofits, athletes, and communities together, has raised more than $300,000 since its inception. Unite to Fight V targeting $100,000–a comeback you won’t want to miss.

“I work out in the gym at the same time as the Parkinson’s class and I’ve spent time talking to and working out with the kids at the gym. Every day I get to see how The Corner Boxing Club gives back and enhances people’s lives.” Greg Roller, 2021 contender, mortgage broker, and member at The Corner Boxing Club

Check out Unite to Fight's contenders' online Fundraising Home Page.

Buy tickets online now! General Admission Seating

The Corner Boxing Club Hosts 36 Contenders Uniting to Fight for 30+ Nonprofits

Saturday, November 20, 2021, 6:30-10:00PM

Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder, CO 80302.

About the Corner Boxing Club

The Corner Boxing Club is a community centric boxing gym in Boulder, Colorado where all walks of life are welcome. Our focus is on dynamic functional training and proper technique. At The Corner, you’ll find your second home and a level of conditioning you never thought you were capable of. The Corner is a 501c3 and proceeds from Unite to Fight V benefit our youth development program and senior boxing classes, including Boulder’s renowned Knockout Parkinsons non-contact boxing program.

