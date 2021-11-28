VIDEO Fight Replay: George Kambosos beats Teofimo Lopez in huge upset for unified titles

Australian George Kambosos Jr. (12-0, 10 KOs) pulled off one of the greatest upsets in recent boxing memory when he went to New York City to defeat the unbeaten American unified lightweight world champion Teofimo Lopez (16-1 12 KOs) in the champions backyard.

The fight between Kambosos and Lopez had been postponed several times and during the build up to the fight the two combatants and their trainers went at it verbally.

Lopez and his father started the disrespect according to Kambosos, and the proud Greek-Australian fighter made a promise that he will shock the boxing world when he steps into the ring against Lopez and become a world champion.

The majority of fans laughed at Kambosos prediction and felt he was just selling the fight. Most pundits didn’t believe Kambosos would stand a chance. Fans were saying he was too small, he can’t punch and he was just a stay busy tune up for Lopez.

All of the negativity and doubt never bothered Kambosos, he strives in the position as the underdog and he knew what he was capable of when he spent several fight camps as the great legendary welterweight Manny Pacquiao’s main sparring partner.

During his time sparring with Pacquiao he built up confidence in his ability to take punishment and give it back, his heart was tested in those sparring sessions and the Filipino ring legend even gave the undefeated Aussie praise after each training camp.

On November 27, Teofimo Lopez entered the ring with the WBA, WBO, IBF and The Ring lineal title and he even predicted a first round knockout of Kambosos before the fight.

The overconfidence of Lopez and his father was their biggest detriment because there is a saying in boxing that you never overlook an opponent and it was Lopez who was almost knocked out in the first round when Kambosos landed an overhand right that sent Lopez to the canvas.

Lopez had his moments and almost finished Kambosos in round ten when he dropped him and had him hurt bad, but the warrior heart of Kambosos showed and he refused to go down and tied up until the bell rang. In round eleven, Lopez came out swinging but Kambosos was able to control the round and fire back and controlled the fight in the 12th.

The scorecards after the final bell read a split decision, 115-111, 115-112 for Kambosos, and one judge had it 114-113 for Lopez, Kambosos won a split decision and Australia should be proud and give him a heroes welcome next time he returns after such an impressive upset victory.

After the fight commentators suggested the next logical step for Kambosos is to fight for the undisputed title against WBC titlist Devin Haney.



YouTube video upload by DAZN Boxing

Like this: Like Loading...