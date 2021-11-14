Video Fight Replay: Jaime Munguia beats Gabriel Rosado in grueling war

Golden Boy Promotions hosted a fun night of boxing action on Saturday night at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, headlined by Jaime Munguia vs. “King” Gabriel Rosado in a brutal 12-round middleweight war.

Jaime Munguia (38-0, 30 KOs) the former WBO junior middleweight champion who dabbled in the 168-pound division before going back down to 160-pounds put on an impressive showing against a very skilled and experienced veteran in Gabe Rosado (26-13-1, 15 KOs).

Munguia entered the ring with legendary Mexican boxing great Erik Morales as his head trainer and Rosado entered the ring with legendary trainer Freddie Roach and assistant Marvin Somodio.

The fight was billed as a Mexico versus Puerto Rico rivalry and it lived up to the hype and was a real battle between two proud Latino warriors.

Munguia the young 25-year old was going up against what was considered his greatest test so far in 35-year-old Rosado a journeyman and top contender out of Philadelphia who lost some questionable decisions in his career that could have been called robberies.

Never tasting championship gold, Rosado felt this would be his ticket to land a world title shot if he would beat a highly touted undefeated former world champion, but it wasn’t in the cards for the Puerto Rican tonight.

The fight started off fast with both fighters exchanging leather. Both fighters were pumping their jabs and fighting in close and from range mixing it up.

The fans in attendance got their moneys worth because both guys came to fight and there was no backing down.

Rosado abandoned the body attack needed to slow down the young Munguia who is known for his high work-rate and stamina.

Munguia won the fight with a high punch out put and powerful combinations. Rosado showed championship heart and refused to quit but his age and wear and tear showed in the middle rounds and the youth and vigor of Munguia gave him the advantage as he was able to throw combos until the championship rounds.

The final judges scorecards read 118-110, 119-109, 117-111 a wide unanimous decision for the unbeaten Munguia.

