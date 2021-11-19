VIDEO: Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter Live Stream Weigh In

One of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world, Terence “Bud” Crawford, will take on his biggest challenge yet, when he faces former welterweight champion, “Showtime” Shawn Porter in a Top Rank on ESPN Pay-Per-View live from Las Vegas, Nevada on November 20th.

First the combatants must make the welterweight limit for the WBO championship fight. The limit of 147-pounds must be met or else the title holder in this case, Crawford, will be stripped of the belt and only Porter should he make the weight will be able to fight for the belt and capture the title of he wins.

Crawford has no issue making 147 pounds compared to when he fought at 135-pounds and it taxed his body, eventually realizing he couldn’t make the weight comfortably he went up to light welterweight and then welterweight where he feels most comfortable at.

Porter on the other hand is a stocky and muscular fighter who played high school football with the dreams of becoming a running back in the NFL, he weighed well over 180-pounds in his football days and boxed in the 160’s in the amateurs.

He eventually won his world title in boxing at the welterweight division. Porter was best known before his title win as the key sparring partner for the Filipino boxing great Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao, he credits the training alongside the legend and sharing the ring with him as a confidence booster because he was able to hold his own with a prime devastating fighter like Pacquiao.

Porter feels Crawford hasn’t fought anyone like him before and boxing fans who have criticized Crawford for his lack of welterweight competition, will now get the chance to see if he is just as good as his welterweight rival undefeated unified WBC/IBF world champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. who is considered the number one in the division and beat Porter to capture the WBC belt.

Watch the weigh-in’s live and replayed on Top Rank’s official YouTube channel. Friday, November 19, 20201 at 2:00 PM PT.

Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter Main Event Weigh-In Live Stream and Video Replay



YouTube upload by Top Rank

