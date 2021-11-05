Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant Live Stream Weigh-In Video

The biggest star in boxing Canelo Alvarez of Mexico will unify his WBA/WBC/WBO super middleweight world titles against undefeated American IBF champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant on Saturday, November 6 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Before the big Pay-Per-View event on Saturday the boxing champions must make the 168 lbs limit or else they will be stripped of their world titles on the scale and will be fined a hefty penalty for not making weight.

Canelo, is a multi-weight champion who won belts from 154, 160, 168 and 175 lbs and he feels the 168 lbs super middleweight division is his sweet spot.

His only defeat was to American great Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. and since that loss he has only gotten better and won titles in multiple divisions like a modern day Henry Armstrong.

Plant, who comes from Tennessee sees the upset in the making on Saturday night because he claims to have the superior boxing skills and ring generalship compared to previous Canelo opponents and he will stick and move and show the Pay-Per-View star why his nickname is “Sweethands”.

The winner of Canelo-Plant will become the undisputed champion at super middleweight, claiming all the major sanctioning body titles and it will be one of those feats that help solidify any fighter a seat in the Hall of Fame because becoming the undisputed champion in any division is a tall task, it means you wiped out your division and took all the titles, making you the king of the division.

The ceremonial weigh-in live stream on Friday, November 5, 2021 starts at 1:00 PM PT on SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant: Weigh-In Video



Upload by SHOWTIME Sports

Like this: Like Loading...