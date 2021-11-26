Watch Erika Cruz vs Melissa Esquivel Fight Live Stream on DAZN

Matchroom boxing heads to Mexico on November 26 to host a Womens featherweight championship card headlined by Erika Cruz vs. Melissa Esquivel and a stacked card featuring loads of Mexican talent.

Erika Cruz of Mexico City, dethroned the long reigning WBA featherweight champion Jelena Mrdjenovich on April 22, 2021 and will be making the first defense of her title tonight against fellow Mexican Melissa Esquivel in the main event which will be live streamed on DAZN in the USA.

The 31-year-old Cruz (13-1 3 KOs) recently signed with promoter Eddie Hearn and Matchroom boxing and this will be her first fight under her contract.

She signed after dethroning Canadian champion Jelena Mrdjenovich who held the WBA women’s featherweight belt for 5 years.

Cruz is anxious and happy to headline a card in her home country of Mexico and to defend her belt against a fellow Mexican.

In her day job Cruz is a police officer and since winning the title she hopes to make this her full time job and land a lucrative and historical fight for her against top pound for pound champion Amanda Serrano in the future.

Cruz vs Serrano would be a huge fight between Mexico and Puerto Rico and its a title unification at featherweight.

Her opponent Esquivel is also motivated by the fight being in Mexico and also the chance to fight for a world title for the first time in her career.

This will be a good scrap between to Mexican female fighters who want to impress their fans and put on a show on the biggest stage of their career.

Fight Card

Women’s Featherweight Championship – Erika Cruz vs. Melissa Esquivel (WBA Title)

Lightweight – Angel Fierro vs. Cristian Bielma

Super Middleweight – Raul Salomon vs. Aaron Silva

Light Welterweight – Gabriel Gollaz Velazquez vs. Juan Jimenez

Welterweight – Christian Alan Gomez vs. Javier Franco

Bantamweight – Fabian Gonzalez vs. Jorge Jair Mejia

Super Bantamweight – Ruben Vega vs. Victor de Jesus

Super Bantamweight – Jesus Arechiga vs. Jose Juan Morales

Welterweight – Jimmy Brenes vs. Herbert Cruz Lopez

Venue: International Convention Center, Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico

Date and Time: Saturday, November 26, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT

TV/Live Stream: DAZN

