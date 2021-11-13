Watch Jaime Munguia vs Gabriel Rosado Fight Live Stream on DAZN

Golden Boy Promotions heads to the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on November 13 for Jaime Munguia vs. Gabe Rosado, live on the DAZN streaming service.

Jaime Munguia (37-0, 30 KOs) is a former light middleweight WBO champion who comes from Tijuana, Mexico and at only 25-years-old is ready to achieve superstar status in his native country similar to Canelo Alvarez.

The unbeaten Munguia couldn’t make the 154-pound limit anymore so he eventually had to move up to 160 lbs because of his growing body, the 6 foot star took on Irish fighter Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan in his middleweight debut and knocked him out in eleven rounds.

Since moving to middleweight he has stopped all three of his opponents and is looking to continue his knockout streak with Gabe Rosado.

Gabriel Rosado (26-13-1, 15 KOs) is one of the unluckiest fighters when it comes to going the distance, he has been robbed in so many fights it has people wondering if he will ever get a fair shake.

Despite being slighted of decision wins, the Philadelphia native continues to fight on in hopes of one day achieving his lifelong dream of becoming a world champion.

At the age of 35, Rosado pulled off a major upset when he knocked out the highly touted 2016 Olympic silver medalist and knockout artist Bektemir Melikuziev in the third round.

With the upset KO over Melikuziev and the guidance of Freddie Roach, Munguia is heading into tonight’s fight with confidence and motivation, and is ready to pull off another upset against another devastating puncher on Saturday night.

The event is promoted by Golden Boy Promotions, in association with Zanfer promotions, and broadcast on DAZN.

Fight Card

Middleweight – Jaime Munguia vs. Gabriel Rosado

Welterweight – Alexis Rocha vs. Jeovanis Barraza

Middleweight – D’Mitrius Ballard vs. Paul Valenzuela Jr

Lightweight – William Zepeda vs. John Vincent Moralde

Flyweight – Arely Mucino vs. Jacky Calvo

Welterweight – Alejandro Reyes vs. Osmel Mayorga

Super Featherweight – Jorge Chavez vs. Gilberto Aguilar

Super Bantamweight – Asa Stevens vs. Felix Vasquez

Venue: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Date and Time: Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

Live Stream: DAZN (www.dazn.com)

