Watch Kid Galahad vs. Kiko Martinez, Terri Harper vs. Alycia Baumgardner Live Stream

Matchroom boxing heads to the Utilita Arena in Sheffield to host a championship double-header, Kid Galahad vs. Kiko Martinez for the IBF featherweight world title, and Terri Harper vs. Alycia Baumgardner for the women’s WBC super featherweight title. The event will be live streamed on DAZN on November 13.

During Friday’s ceremonial weigh-in, Kid Galahad almost lost his world title on the scales when he came in slightly over the 126 pound featherweight limit, he was given 2 hours to make weight and did, so the fight will go on and he will keep his title and defend it on Saturday night.

Galahad (28-1, 17 KOs) became a world champion this year when he stopped Jazza Dickens for the vacant IBF featherweight tile on August 7, 2021. It was his second try at the IBF title, losing by decision to then champion Josh Warrington in his first title bid, he was happy to finally claim a real world title and is looking to defend it in front of a packed hometown crowd in Sheffield, England where he grew up.

Martinez (42-10-2, 29 KOs) is a former IBF super bantamweight champion and comes from Spain.

At the age of 35, Martinez who has 10 defeats in his career believes he has what it takes to continue on in his boxing career and is motivated to win another world title and become a two-time world champion.

Terri Harper (11-0-1, 6 KOs) from Yorkshire, England became a world champion when he beat Eva Wahlstrom of Finland for the WBC super featherweight title.

The undefeated Harper already has two defenses of her title and is looking to make it three against the confident American challenger on Saturday.

Alycia Baumgardner (10-1, 6 KOs) isn’t well known in the boxing world but the ambitious American contender is ready to try to pull off the upset and become a world champion.

Tonight’s fights are promoted by Matchroom Boxing and broadcast through DAZN.

Fight Card

Featherweight Championship – Kid Galahad vs. Kiko Martinez (IBF title)

Women’s Super Featherweight Championship – Terri Harper vs. Alycia Baumgardner (WBC title)

Cruiserweight – Chris Billam-Smith vs. Dylan Bregeon

Lightweight – Donte Dixon vs. Jordan McCorry

Welterweight – Jimmy Flint vs. Dom Hunt

Bantamweight – William Crawley vs. Stephen Jackson

Featherweight – Stevi Levy vs. Polina Golubeva

Light Heavyweight – Khalid Ayub vs. Stanko Jermelic

Super Featherweight – Raven Chapman vs. Karina Kopinska

Venue: Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England

Date and Time: November 13, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET/PT

TV/Live Stream: DAZN

Like this: Like Loading...