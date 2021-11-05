Watch Matteo Signani vs. Ruben Diaz, Mauro Forte vs. Francesco Grandelli Live Stream on DAZN

Matchroom boxing heads to Rome, Italy for Matteo Signani vs. Ruben Diaz, Mauro Forte vs. Francesco Grandelli on Friday, November 5th, live stream on DAZN.

Matteo Signani (30-5-3, 11 KOs) and Ruben Diaz (26-2-2, 17 KOs) are both over the age of 40, and ready to show the viewers that age is nothing but a number when they square off in the main event between two proud European fighters one representing Italy the other Spain for the European middleweight title.

Signani of Italy feels he has the advantage going into the fight since he is the champion and has been more active than Diaz who hasn’t fought since 2019 and been out of the ring for two years.

As fighters age especially into their late 30s, activity is the key to maintain in the boxing world.

Recently Filipino ring legend Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao was out of the ring for two years and at 42 years old his age showed up against late replacement Yordenis Ugas costing him the WBA welterweight title and sending him into retirement on a loss.

Diaz will need to prove that there is no ring rust from the 2 years off and Signani will try and attack the inactive Spanish fighter early to wear him out.

In the co main event, two Italian fighters will square off. Undefeated European Union featherweight champion Mauro Forte (16-0-1, 6 KOs) puts his belt up against Francesco Grandelli (15-1-1, 3 KOs) in a 12-rounder.

Also on the card is undefeated Italian super bantamweight Maria Cecchi (5-0) taking on Bec Connolly of Great Britain, in a special feature between two female boxers ready to try and steal the show on Friday night.

A great night of boxing live from Italy and broadcast on DAZN and promoted by Matchroom boxing.

Fight Card

Middleweight – Matteo Signani vs. Ruben Diaz

Featherweight – Mauro Forte vs. Francesco Grandelli

Light Middleweight – Francesco Russo vs. Tony Dixon

Women’s Super Bantamweight – Maria Cecchi vs. Bec Connolly

Light Welterweight – Armando Casamonica vs. Mauro Loli

Light Heavyweight – Serhiy Demchenko vs. Hrvoje Sep

Venue: Palazzo dello Sport Roma, Rome, Italy

Date and Time: Friday, November 5, 2021 at 7:00 PM CET/6:00 PM GMT

TV/Live Stream: DAZN

Like this: Like Loading...