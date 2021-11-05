Watch Mikaela Mayer vs. Maiva Hamadouche Fight Live Stream on ESPN+

Top Rank boxing and ESPN return with a women’s Super Featherweight unification bout between WBO champion Mikaela Mayer and IBF champion Maiva Hamadouche, live on Friday, November 5th, Live Stream on ESPN+.

The Joseph Adorno vs. Damiean Araujo fight was removed from the card because the undefeated prospect Adorno failed to make the contracted weight of 137-pounds.

Mikaela Mayer, 31, represented the United States in the 2016 Rio Olympics and signed with Top Rank in 2017 and became the first female to ever headline a Top Rank boxing card on ESPN.

Mayer (15-0, 5KOs) is undefeated and plans to remain that way while she tries to achieve the feat of becoming the unified champion and undisputed at 130-pounds.

The first step was winning the WBO title against Ewa Brodnicka in October of 2020, and the second step on the path to undisputed is to unify with IBF world champion Maiva Hamadouche on Friday night.

Hamadouche (22-1, 18KOs) is from Paris, France and the 31-year-old IBF champion has six title defenses since winning the belt nearly 5 years ago. She is one of the few knockout artists in women’s boxing and has stopped 7 of her last 8 opponents.

Mayer will have the height and reach advantage at 5 ft 10 in but the 5 ft 4 in Hamadouche will have the power.

This title unification will be the classic style match of boxer versus puncher, but Mayer doesn’t fear the knockout record of Hamadouche because she will be in and out and at a distance so the much shorter champion won’t be able to land anything clean.

Fight Card

Women’s Super Featherweight Championship – Mikaela Mayer vs. Maiva Hamadouche (WBO/IBF Titles)

Super Featherweight – Luis Melendez vs. Thomas Mattice

Super Featherweight – Andres Cortes vs. Mark Bernaldez

Lightweight – Abdullah Mason vs. Jaylan Phillips

Middleweight – Tyler Howard vs. Ian Green

Super Middleweight – Martez McGregor vs. Rowdy L. Montgomery

Venue: The Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Nevada

Date and Time: Friday, November 5, 2021 at 11:00 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. PT.

Live Stream: ESPN+

