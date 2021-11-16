Watch Tim Tszyu vs. Takeshi Inoue Fight Live Stream on Foxtel

Undefeated junior middleweight contender Tim Tszyu is taking on his toughest test in former world title challenger Takeshi Inoue of Japan, Live on Foxtel.

The Tszyu vs. Inoue event will be held at the Venue Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia and will be live streamed on Foxtel and Kayo sports in Australia.

Tim Tszyu (19-0, 15 KOs) is the son of hall of fame boxer Kostya Tszyu and at 27 years of age he is coming into his peak and widely considered the face of Australian boxing.

The son of a legend is trying to become a legend and he has shown that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree when it comes to the skill of the sweet science.

Tszyu has all the boxing skill and power to defeat fighters of the top tier but he has trouble enticing any of them to travel to Australia to fight. His biggest win is stoppage of former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn who is best known for defeating the great Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao.

Tonight’s he will take on a very tough Japanese warrior in Takeshi Inoue.

Takeshi Inoue (17-1-1, 10 KOs) is best known for giving undefeated Mexican power puncher Jaime Munguia a tough fight in 2019 when Inoue challenged Munguia for his 154-pound WBO world title. Munguia eventually went on to win the fight by unanimous decision but Inoue showed his warrior heart in going the distance.

Heading into tonight’s battle, the Japanese underdog made a bold prediction that he will knockout Tszyu and give him his first pro defeat.

Australian fight fans will be in for a treat because Inoue always comes to fight and has upset on his mind, Tszyu who is the favorite heading into the fight is motivated by the bold prediction of Inoue and wants to end the durable Japanese challenger and not allow it to go the distance.

Fight Card

Junior Middleweight – Tim Tszyu vs. Takeshi Inoue

Junior Middleweight – Wade Ryan vs. Nath Nwachukwu

Junior Middleweight – Dennis Hogan vs. Tommy Browne

Junior Middleweight – Joel Camilleri vs. Koen Mazoudier

Welterweight – Alex Lual vs. Trent Girdham

Junior Middleweight – Benjamin Hussain vs. Darwin Sagurit

Heavyweight – Jackson Murray vs. Shant Nercessian

Women’s Banamweight – Viviana Ruiz Corredor vs. Jacinta Austin

Venue: Venue Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia

Date and Time: Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 6:00 AM GMT/1:00 AM ET/PT/ 7:00 PM AEDT

TV/Live Stream: In Australia on Foxtel (foxtel.com.au) and Kayo Pay-Per-View

