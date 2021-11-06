Watch UFC 268: Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington 2 Live Stream on ESPN PPV

The Ultimate Fighting Championship heads to the famed Madison Square Garden in New York for the big UFC 268: Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington II Pay-Per-View event, co-headlined by a Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili II, on November 6th, Live Stream on ESPN + PPV.

UFC 268 is a championship double-header featuring two rematches between great rivals.

Current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru “Nigerian Nightmare” Usman is making his way to become the greatest welterweight champion his the companies history has he continues to defend his title, and the man who wants to stop the dominant Nigerian-American’s run is the number one contender Colby “Chaos” Covington, he felt he was robbed of the victory in their first fight when the fight was stopped in the fifth round and he felt he could have continued on.

Covington wants revenge for what he calls a premature stoppage and promises to make Usman suffer in the Octagon for the wrongful outcome of the first match.

Usman doesn’t care for Covington’s act and trash talk because he feels its just a mask for the brash trash talking contenders insecurities as a man. He said this time there will be no question and he will win in a far more impressive fashion than the first.

The co-main event is another rematch between two of the best in the UFC, Rose Namajunas also known as Thug Rose, pulled off an amazing first round KO win of the feared and dominant UFC champion Zhang Weili of China at UFC 261 and felt reborn after capturing the title for a second time.

Namajunas first won the belt when she stopped Joanna Jędrzejczyk in the first round in a shocking upset, and then she eventually lost it when Jessica Andrade slammed her and knocked her out in a fight she was dominating before the KO. She eventually avenged her loss to Andrade, and then went on to capture the title against the woman who beat Andrade for it, Zhang Weili.

Weili felt her fight was stopped prematurely and she could have continue, but after watching the replay it was a justified stoppage by the ref because she was clearly dizzy and out of it.

Tonight the two will battle with a lot to prove and it will be a can’t miss championship fight.

The opening bout will be a surefire all action scrap between the always exciting brawler Justin Gaethje and former Bellator champion Micheal Chandler who brings an explosive style of striking and wrestling.

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Welterweight Championship – Kamaru Usman (169) vs. Colby Covington (169.4)

Women’s Strawweight Championship – Rose Namajunas (115) vs. Zhang Weili (115)

Bantamweight – Frankie Edgar (135.6) vs. Marlon Vera (135)

Featherweight – Shane Burgos (145.6) vs. Billy Quarantillo (145.4)

Lightweight – Justin Gaethje (155.6) vs. Michael Chandler (155.2)

Preliminary Card (ESPNews, ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Middleweight – Alex Pereira (185.8) vs. Andreas Michailidis (185)

Lightweight – Al Iaquinta (155.8) vs. Bobby Green (155.2)

Middleweight – Phil Hawes (185.4) vs. Chris Curtis (186)

Middleweight – Edmen Shahbazyan (185.4) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (184.6)

Welterweight – Ian Garry (169.6) vs. Jordan Williams (170.6)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass, ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Heavyweight – Gian Villante (260.6) vs. Chris Barnett (263.8)

Light Heavyweight – Dustin Jacoby (203.4) vs. John Allan (205.0)

Catchweight – Melsik Baghdasaryan (145.4) vs. Bruno Souza (148.4)*

Catchweight- Carlos Vergara (127.4)* vs. Ode Osbourne (125.2)

* The Baghdasaryan vs. Souza and Vergara vs. Osbourne bouts will proceed as catchweights with Souza and Vergara forfeiting 20 percent of their purses to their respective opponents

Like this: Like Loading...