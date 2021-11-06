Watch UFC 268: Rose Namajunas vs Zhang Weili 2 Fight Live Stream on ESPN PPV

UFC 268: Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2 will feature a Women’s championship fight in the co-main event slot, with two-time and current UFC Women’s Strawweight World Champion “Thug Rose” Namajunas taking on former champion Zhang Weili in a highly anticipated rematch.

Chinese fighter Zhang Weili only had one defeat before she arrived to the UFC in 2018, and it was her professional debut, she took the UFC by storm dominating all the opponents and put on a destructive performance against Jessica Andrade to capture the UFC title.

When Weili took on Namajunas at UFC 261 she was the favorite because people were thinking since she destroyed Andrade who overpowered Namajunas and slammed her to take the title, it would be a favorable match-up for Weili, but the doubters were wrong because Rose knocked out the Chinese champion in the first round by head kick.

Rose has never lost in a rematch, and tonight she hopes to continue the reign as UFC strawweight champion.

What makes Namajunas special is her unorthodox and sharp striking. She has great boxing, great footwork, great kicks and is unpredictable in how she mixes up her feints and counters.

Weili is more of a bull to Namajunas matador, and she will try once again to use aggression against he counter striker, but she must avoid getting hit with the power strikes, this will be a very tactical match up between aggressive come forward offensive fighter versus calm and calculated counter striker.

UFC 268 Fight Card

Welterweight Championship – Kamaru Usman (Champ) vs. Colby Covington

Women’s Strawweight Championship – Rose Namajunas (Champ) vs. Zhang Weili

Bantamweight – Frankie Edgar vs. Marlon Vera

Featherweight – Shane Burgos vs. Billy Quarantillo

Lightweight – Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler

The Ultimate Fighting Championship will air the fight live online and Pay-Per-View available for purchase through the ESPN+ streaming service.

UFC 268 takes place on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT on ESPN + PPV.

