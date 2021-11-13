Watch UFC Fight Night Vegas 42: Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez Live Stream

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to the UFC Apex facility for UFC Vegas 42: Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez on November 13th, Live on ESPN plus.

Former UFC featherweight champion Max “Blessed” Holloway, is coming off an impressive unanimous decision victory over top contender Calvin Kattar and is ready to continue on the winning path back to the title belt.

Holloway lost his belt to current champion Alexander Volkanovski by unanimous decision at UFC 245, he rematches Volkanovski for the title at UFC 251 and lost a split decision in a close fight that had fans feeling it could have gone either way.

On Saturday night, Holloway will take on Yair Rodriguez who is considered one of the best strikers in the division and it will be a can’t miss match up between two stand up fighters ready to put on a show for the fans.

Yair “El Pantera” Rodriguez comes from Chihuahua, Mexico and only has two losses on his record. In the UFC his only defeat came by the hands of former Lightweight champion Frankie Edgar, he admit that the wrestling of Edgar was too much for him to handle and led to his TKO loss.

Since that defeat he has worked on his take down defense and grappling off his back, and also improved his boxing under the guidance of boxing trainer Robert Garcia.

This fight with Holloway will be the next step to title contention to see if he can defeat one of the best fighters in the world and a former world champion.

If Rodriguez can defeat Holloway in impressive fashion he could be next in line for a title shot against Australian champion Alexander Volkanovski.

The entire card will be stacked from top to bottom and fans can watch all the action from prelims to main card on ESPN + (plus.espn.com).

UFC Vegas 42 Fight Card

Featherweight – Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez

Heavyweight – Ben Rothwell vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Women’s Featherweight – Felicia Spencer vs. Leah Letson

Welterweight – Miguel Baeza vs. Khaos Williams

Bantamweight – Song Yadong vs. Julio Arce

Preliminary Undercard

Catchweight (157.5 lb) – Thiago Moises vs. Joel Alvarez

Women’s Flyweight – Cynthia Calvillo vs. Andrea Lee

Featherweight – Sean Woodson vs. Collin Anglin

Catchweight (128.5 lb) – Cortney Casey vs. Liana Jojua

Lightweight – Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Alves

Light Heavyweight – Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Da Un Jung

UFC Fight Night 197: Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez takes place on November 13, 2021. Prelims start at 1:00 PM ET/PT and the Main Card starts at 4:00 PM ET/PT, Live Stream on ESPN +.

