Andrew Moloney vs Froilan Saludar Fight Live Stream December 21

No Limit Boxing Promotions presents the Australian homecoming of former WBA super flyweight champion Andrew “The Monster” Moloney taking on Filipino Froilan Saludar on December 21.

Foxtel and Kayo in Australia will broadcast the event, while ESPN+ in the USA will live stream it on their paid streaming service.

Moloney, 30, who fought his last three fights in the United States in a trilogy against Josh Franco, is ready to return home after a long time away.

The Aussie is motivated to put on a show in front of a hometown crowd and eager to regroup and step foot on the road back to title contention.

Tonight the exciting super flyweight will take on a very tough Filipino opponent in Froilan Saludar.

Saludar, 33, fought for the world title one time but ended up getting knocked out by Sho Kimura of Japan.

The Filipino believes he can pull off the upset in Australia and knows he will need a dominant performance or a stoppage to win.

It should be a good scrap by two boxers who carry a country on their shoulders.

The card will be filled with Australian boxing talent and up and comers, it’s a can’t miss event for those in the land down under.

Fight Card

Andrew Moloney vs Froilan Saludar

Faris Chevalier vs Renold Quinlan

Jackson Murray vs David Tuliloa

Jye Lane Taylor vs Manuer A Matet

Tim Simona vs Aaron Cocco

Daniel Harwood vs Caleb Sims

Andrew Moloney vs Froilan Saludar will take place at The Star Event Centre in Sydney, Australia on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 3 AM ET/12 AM PT. The fight will be shown on Foxtel and Kayo in Australia and will be live streamed on ESPN+ in the USA.

