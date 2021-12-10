Arsen Goulamirian vs Aleksei Egorov Fight Live Stream on Friday

French-Armenian champion Arsen Goulamirian will put his WBA cruiserweight title on the line against undefeated Russian challenger Aleksei Egorov on Friday night at the RCC Boxing Academy, Ekaterinburg, Russia.

Arsen Gulamiryan (26-0, 18 KOs) is the current super champion of the WBA cruiserweight division, and he resides in Big Bear, California where he trains at altitude and believes he is the best man in the division.

The proud Armenian born fighter can box and punch and has fought the majority of his professional boxing matches in France where he grew up and lived most of his life.

Tonight he will head to his opponents territory and put his belt on the line against a tough undefeated opponent who comes from a decorated amateur background and will be motivated to beat the champion in front of a hometown crowd.

Alexei Egorov (11-0, 7 KOs) comes from Obninsk, Russia and fights out of the orthodox stance. He only has 11 pro fights but he already has wins over top contenders in Lateef Kayode and Thomas Oostuizen.

Egorov who has a great amateur boxing background feels that is why he has been able to adjust and beat more experienced foes with so few fights.

Tonight he will go for the gold and try to win his first world title.

The winner of tonight’s fight would like to unify the titles but promotional barriers could hold up the battle of undisputed.

The event will take place in Ekaterinburg, Russia on Friday, December 10, 2021 and is promoted by and Live Streamed on RCC: MMA & Boxing promotions.

Fight Card

Cruiserweight Championship – Arsen Goulamirian vs Aleksei Egorov (WBA Super Title)

Super Featherweight – Stanislav Kalitskiy vs Murad Aliev

Super Bantamweight – Evgenii Liashkov vs Armen Ataev

Cruiserweight – Denis Savitsky vs Oleksandr Pylypchuk

Lightweight – Vildan Minasov vs Ramazon Alimatov

Welterweight – Oganes Ustyan vs Dastanbek Imankaziev

Super Welterweight – Maxim Cerniciuc vs Oleg Gurtsiev

Super Featherweight – Rashid Yangaziev vs Usmonali Abdulloev

Featherweight – Suren Khachatryan vs Mekhrob Khamidov

Like this: Like Loading...