Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne, Marie Eve Dicaire vs Lozano Fight Live Stream Tonight!

Tonight at the Bell Centre, in Montreal, the hardest hitting light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev will put his WBC and IBF belts on the line against tough American challenger Marcus Browne, and Canadian women’s boxing star Marie Eve-Dicaire will fight Mexico’s Cynthia Lozano for the vacant IBF light middleweight title.

The fights take place on December 17th and will be live streamed online on ESPN+.

Artur Beterbiev (16-0, 16 KOs) is from Russia but he has made Canada his home and training grounds, he is good friends with former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre and has built up a following in Montreal.

He is arguably the hardest puncher in the division with all of his 16 wins coming by way of KO or TKO.

Tonight he will try to go for his 17th KO win, but it will be a tough challenge because the opponent he is facing is not going to go down easy.

Sir” Marcus Browne (24-1, 16 KOs) is a New Jersey native and with only one defeat to his name he feels he is being overlooked by the public, and is confident he will become a champion tonight and pull off the upset against the heavy betting favorite Beterbiev.

On Thursday, Beterbiev had issues making weight and that could effect him in the fight, if he is sapped of energy barely making the 175-pound limit, then it would be wise for Browne to take advantage of the champion and really make him get tired trying to chase him down.

This will be a boxer versus puncher match and Beterbiev likes to walk his opponents down and just pressure them until they break, Browne can move and box and if he can get the champion exhausted then he can throw combos and that would be his best shot at a win.

In the co-main event of the evening, Marie-Eve Dicaire (17-1, 0 KOs) of Saint-Eustache, Quebec, Canada will take on Cynthia “Canelita” Lozano (9-0, 7 KOs) of Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico in a 10-round women’s light middleweight championship for the vacant IBF title.

Fight Card

Light Heavyweight Championship – Artur Beterbiev vs. Marcus Browne (WBC, IBF Titles)

Women’s Light Middleweight Championship – Marie Eve Dicaire vs. Cynthia Lozano (IBF Title)

Super Middleweight – Steve Rolls vs. Christopher Brooker

Cruiserweight – Yan Pellerin vs. Francisco Rivas

Light Welterweight – Arthur Biyarslanov vs. Alan Ayala Crisosto

Middleweight – Batyrzhan Jukembayev vs. Juan Jose Martinez

Venue: Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Date and Time: Friday, December 17, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV/Live Stream: ESPN+

