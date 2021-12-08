Boxing star Gilberto Ramirez and Zurdo Promotions announces Bitcoin.com partnership led by 3 Point Management

LAS VEGAS (December 7, 2021) – Zurdo Promotions, owned by undefeated boxer Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (42-0, 28 KOs), has announced a Cryptocurrency partnership with Bitcoin.com led by 3 Point Management.

Bitcoin is the first and most widely recognized cryptocurrency, a form of digital money that exists independently of any government, state, or financial institution, transferred worldwide without the need of a centralized intermediary, and has a known monetary policy that arguably can’t be altered. It has been described as a political, philosophical, and economic system.

Based in Los Angeles, California, 3 Point Management is a premier multi-cultural talent agency that specializes in management, brand partnerships, and content production/marketing.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to be involved with Bitcoin.com,” Ramirez said. “They’re a great company with innovative products that’s reshaping the financial industry. I’ve always been a big advocate for future technology and cryptocurrencies and believe this is the future. This partnership means a lot to me, and I look forward to being involved with one of the greatest products in the industry. If anyone is unfamiliar, I would highly advise them to check out Bitcoin.com.”

Managed by 3 Point Management (3PM – 3pointmgmt.com), Ramirez has diverse interests and businesses outside of the ring. “Zurdo” is headlining a Dec. 18th DAZN-streamed card, presented by Ramirez’ promoter Golden Boy Promotions, in a 12-round WBA Light Heavyweight Title Eliminator from San Antonio, Texas. The winner becomes the mandatory challenger for World Boxing Association Light Heavyweight World Champion Dmitry Bivol (18-0, 11 KOs).

