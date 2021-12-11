Conor Benn vs Chris Algieri, Katie Taylor vs Sharipova FREE Live Stream Before The Bell

Undefeated welterweight Conor Benn is ready to take on former world champion Chris Algieri and undefeated and undisputed women’s lightweight world champion Katie Taylor is putting all her titles on the line against challenger Firuza Sharipova, Live on DAZN on December 11th.

Matchroom boxing will live stream a free undercard portion of the Conor Benn vs Chris Algieri, Katie Taylor vs Firuza Sharipova event on YouTube.

The boxing event will take place at the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, England and will be packed with fans to see the likes of Benn and Katie Taylor and the stacked British undercard.

Benn is one of the top prospects in the 147 pound division and he is on the cusp of becoming a top contender should he get by Chris Algieri who has fought the best of the best in boxing from Manny Pacquiao, Amir Khan, and Errol Spence Jr. to name a few.

Katie Taylor the pride of Ireland will make another defense of her undisputed title and hopes to have the most title defenses before her career is finished.

The Before The Bell live stream undercard will feature top talent from the Matchroom boxing stable and it will be four fights starting at 8:00 AM PT in the USA and it will be broadcast live on Matchroom Boxing and DAZN YouTube Channel for FREE as an appetizer before the main live stream on the DAZN streaming service app.

Before The Bell: Benn vs Algieri Fight Card

Joe McGrail vs Francisco Rodriguez

Calum French vs Rustem Fatkhullin

Jordan Gill vs Alan Isaias Luques Castillo

Paddy Lacey vs Vasif Mamedov

Before The Bell: Conor Benn vs Chris Algieri Live Stream



YouTube Video upload by Matchroom Boxing

The Benn vs Algieri, Taylor vs. Sharipova fight card is promoted by Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom boxing and broadcast on DAZN.

Like this: Like Loading...