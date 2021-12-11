Conor Benn vs. Chris Algieri Live Stream Saturday Night on DAZN

Undefeated Conor “The Destroyer” Benn will take on former WBO light welterweight world champion Chris Algieri in the main event of the Matchroom boxing card from Liverpool, England on December 11.

The Co-Main event is a women’s lightweight championship, undisputed champion Katie Taylor will defend her belts against Firuza Sharipova.

The fights will be shown on Live Stream on the DAZN streaming service.

Conor Benn is the son of Nigel Benn and he has the pressure to live up to his legendary father’s name.

Benn campaigns in the welterweight division while his father was a super-middleweight king in the 80s and 90s.

Although Conor doesn’t have the devastating one punch KO power of his father, he has the fighting spirit and love for combat that his father had.

Tonight, Benn will be in with his toughest challenge yet, in former world champion Chris Algieri.

Algieri, has been in the ring with the 8-division world champion Manny Pacquiao, Amir Khan, Errol Spence Jr, and his biggest win came when he pulled off the upset against then WBO 140 pound champion Ruslan Provodnikov and became a world champion for the first time.

Algieri at 37, is much older than the 25 year old Benn, but he feels he is still in his peak and takes care of his body to help him stay in top condition.

Benn will have to cut off the ring to catch the elusive boxer, for Algieri he has to box and move like he always does an avoid any big shots that could change the game.

Main Fight Card on DAZN

Conor Benn vs Chris Algieri

Katie Taylor vs Firuza Sharipova

Robbie Davies Jr vs Henry Lundy

Joe Cordina vs Miko Khatchatryan

Peter McGrail vs Engel Gomez

Caoimhan Agyarko vs Noe Larios Jr

Before The Bell Prelim YouTube Live Stream Card

Joe McGrail vs Francisco Rodriguez

Callum French vs Rustem Fatkhullin

Jordan Gill vs Alan Isaias Luques Castillo

Paddy Lacey vs Vasif Mamedov

Venue: M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England

Date and Time: Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 2:30 PM ET/PT

TV/Live Stream: DAZN

Like this: Like Loading...