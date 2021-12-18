Denys Berinchyk vs. Isa Chaniev Fight Live Stream on ESPN+

On Saturday night, December 18, K2 promotions holds a fight card at the Ice Palace in Brovari, Ukraine that will live stream on ESPN+.

The fight before Christmas will be headlined by popular Ukrainian 2012 Olympic Silver Medalist Denys Berinchyk and Isa Chaniev.

Berinchyk (15-0, 9 KOs) is undefeated and holds the international version of the WBO lightweight belt, although he has yet to hold a true world title, he is hoping to soon land a world title opportunity.

The Ukrainian fighter is best known for his colorful personality and eccentric ring walks, he is also friends Lomachenko and Usyk two of the greatest fighters in the world today and also in Ukrainian boxing history.

The 33-year-old also fought in a bare knuckle fight against UFC veteran Artem Lobov who beat former boxing champion Paulie Malignaggi. The two fought in July 2021 at Mahatch FC in the Ukraine and Berinchyk stopped the MMA fighter in the fifth round.

Tonight his opponent is Isa Chaniev (15-3, 7 KOs) a fighter from Russia who fought for the vacant IBF lightweight belt against Richard Commey but lost by TKO.

Undefeated heavyweight power puncher Vladyslav Sirenko (18-0, 15 KOs) will fight Andriy Rudenko (34-5, 20 KOs) in a 10-round contest.

Dmytro Mytrofanov (11-0-1, 5 KOs) who fought in the 2016 Olympic games, takes on Berikbay Nurymbetov (8-4-1, 3 KOs) in an 8-round light middleweight fight.

The event will be filled with top prospects and is promoted by K2 promotions and televised and live streamed on ESPN plus.

Fight Card

Lightweight – Denys Berinchyk vs Isa Chaniev

Heavyweight – Vladyslav Sirenko vs Andriy Rudenko

Welterweight – Vasile Cebotari vs Sagadat Rakhmankul

Lightweight – Arnold Khegai vs Vicente Martin Rodriguez

Light Middleweight – Dmytro Mytrofanov vs Berikbay Nurymbetov

Heavyweight – Ihor Shevadzutskyi vs Kamil Sokolowski

Middleweight – Oleksandr Spirko vs Yevheniy Kondratenko

Welterweight – Alaa Almakhmud vs Numan Okhunov

Venue: Ice Palace “Terminal” in Brovari, Ukraine

Date and Time: Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 1:00 PM ET/PT

TV/Live Stream: ESPN+

