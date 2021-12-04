Devin Haney vs JoJo Diaz, Jessica McCaskill vs Kandi Wyatt Live Stream on DAZN

Matchroom Boxing presents a championship double header, Devin Haney vs. Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr for the WBC lightweight title and Jessica McCaskill vs. Kandi Wyatt for the women’s undisputed welterweight championship on December 4th in Las Vegas, Live Stream on DAZN.

Devin Haney was a young top prospect who could have easily made the Olympic team and fought for the gold for the USA but instead he opted to take his career into his own hands in his teens and turned pro.

Haney, 23, is currently undefeated with a record of 26 wins, zero losses and 15 by way of KO. He is considered one of the best boxers in the division and is only getting better.

He won the interim WBC title against Zaur Abdullaev and in his very next fight he was elevated to the champion, and no longer interim champ.

Since winning his title he has defended it against the likes of former world champions and veterans Yuriorkis Gamboa and Jorge Linares.

Tonight he will go against a hungry and determined JoJo Diaz ready to try and grind out a win or go for the KO with upset on his mind.

Diaz, 29, is a former IBF super featherweight champion and only has one career defeat to Gary Russell Jr.

This will be a chance for Diaz to be a two division world champion and the 2012 Olympian believes he has the grit to really press the younger flashy boxer.

The Co-Main event features the undisputed women’s welterweight champion, Jessica McCaskill who dethroned long reigning pound for pound great Cecilia Brækhus for the titles.

McCaskill, 37, will put her WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF and Ring Magazine titles on the line against Canadian challenger Kandi Wyatt.

Fight Card

Lightweight Championship – Devin Haney vs. Joseph Diaz (WBC Title)

Women’s Welterweight Championship – Jessica McCaskill vs. Kandi Wyatt (WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO Titles)

Heavyweight – Filip Hrgovic vs. Emir Ahmatovic

Welterweight – Montana Love vs. Carlos Diaz

Lightweight – Marc Castro vs. Ronaldo Solis

Middleweight – Austin Williams vs. Quatavious Cash

Super Middleweight – Alexis Espino vs. Rodolfo Gomez Jr

Middleweight – Amari Jones vs. Timothy Lee

Flyweight – Ricardo Sandoval vs. Carlos Buitrago

Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Date and Time: Friday, December 4, 2021 at 8:00/5:00 PM ET/PT

Live Stream: DAZN

