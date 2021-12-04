Devin Haney vs. Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz FREE Live Stream Before The Bell

Devin Haney and Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz Jr. are about to square off in the ring at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, for the WBC lightweight championship, but Matchroom Boxing will air a four fight undercard Live Stream for Free on their official YouTube Page, Before The Bell.

Haney is considered one of the top lightweights in the world alongside, George Kambosos Jr, Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, and Teofimo Lopez.

The undefeated Oakland native has been calling out the best in the division and feels he is one step closer to a huge unification bout with newly crowned unified champion George Kambosos.

First Haney must get by the very tough JoJo Diaz who will be one of Haney’s toughest title defenses since his fight with Jorge Linares.

Diaz presents big problems for Haney because when he is on he is one of the tougher fighters, but Diaz has off and on nights, sometimes he comes to fight and others he just cruises and goes through the motions.

If he is motivated tonight we can see an upset and it would continue to mix up the lightweight division especially since Teofimo Lopez lost to Kambosos last weekend.

The Before The Bell Undercard will feature young rising undefeated prospects under the Matchroom stable.

One of the highly touted super middleweights on the card is Alexis Espino who trains under Robert Garcia in Riverside California, he will take on Rodolfo Gomez Jr.

Also on the card is undefeated Austin Williams taking on a game Quatavious Cash in a middleweight scrap.

Before The Bell: Haney vs. Diaz Fight Card

Ricardo Rafael Sandoval vs Carlos Buitrago

Amari Jones vs Tim Lee

Alexis Espino vs Rodolfo Gomez Jr

Austin Williams vs Quatavious Cash

The Free Live Stream will air on Matchroom Boxing YouTube and begins at 1:30 PM PT on Saturday, December 4, 2021, the main card will be streamed on DAZN App.

Before The Bell: Devin Haney vs Jo Jo Diaz Undercard Live Stream



YouTube Upload by Matchroom Boxing

Like this: Like Loading...