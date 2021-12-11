Dmitry Bivol vs Umar Salamov, Magomed Kurbanov vs Patrick Teixeira Live Stream Dec. 11

Russia will host a big boxing event on December 11, featuring local talent and headlined by the undefeated WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol putting his title on the line against Russian contender Umar Salamov, and the co-main undefeated Magomed Kurbanov takes on Patrick Teixeira of Brazil.

The event will be live stream on DAZN in the USA and shown on Russian television.

Dmitry Bivol (18-0, 11 KOs) is widely regarded as one of the top light heavyweight’s in the world and the talented and unbeaten WBA super champ will try to make a statement in front of a packed Russian venue.

His opponent is Umar Salamov (26-1, 19 KOs) a once beaten fighter who resides in Las Vegas but is from Russia.

Salamov is a very tough fighter who will have the height and reach advantage on Bivol but the fight could be considered a 50-50 fight because of how good both opponents are and evenly matched.

Bivol naturally will be the slight favorite since he is the champion but you cannot count out Salamov.

In the co-main event undefeated junior middleweight Magomed Kurbanov (22-0, 13 KOs) takes on Brazilian southpaw Patrick Teixeira (31-2, 22 KOs).

Kurbanov is coming off a big win over Liam Smith and Teixeira lost his last fight by unanimous decision when he challenged for the 154 pound WBO title against Brian Carlos Castano.

The Brazilian is an underdog coming into the fight and Kurbanov has the hometown advantage so Teixeira must put on a top performance and try not to leave it to the judges.

Fight Card

Light Heavyweight Championship – Dmitry Bivol vs Umar Salamov (WBA Title)

Junior Middleweight – Magomed Kurbanov vs Patrick Teixeira

Super Featherweight – Ruslan Kamilov vs Dmitrii Khasiev

Super Featherweight – Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov vs Sardor Muzaffarov

Super Middleweight – Artysh Lopsan vs Ramil Gadzhyiev

Welterweight – Igor Adleiba vs Asif Kerimov

Welterweight – Sergey Lubkovich vs Sherzodbek Alimjanov

Welterweight – Alan Abaev vs Artem Pugach

Cruiserweight – Yaroslav Doronichev vs Alexander Zubkov

Light Heavyweight – Georgy Kushitashvili vs Denis Grachev

Featherweight – Aznaur Kalsynov vs Alisher Shodiev

Venue: KRK Uralets in Yekaterinburg, Russia

Date and Time: Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 2:30 PM ET/PT

TV/Live Stream: DAZN

