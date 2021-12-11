Donnie Nietes vs Norbelto Jimenez Live Stream on SKY

On a Probellum boxing card in Dubai, Donnie “Ahas” Nietes (43-1-5, 23 KOs) at 39 will once again enter the boxing ring against a tough opponent Norbelto Jimenez and continue his already great boxing career.

The Filipino four division world champion already has credentials that are hall of fame worthy, but he never got the superstardom that fellow countryman Manny “PacMan” Pacquiao or Nonito Donaire received.

Nietes fought at a lower weight division that rarely saw stars in the west, he is one of the hidden gems of boxing and although he never reached the fame and status as Pacquiao he surely has the resume to his name.

The challenger tonight who will try to take Nietes WBO International Super Flyweight Title is Dominican contender Norbelto Jimenez (30-9-5, 16 KOs) who is 9 years younger than Ahas.

Jimenez fought for the world title in 2019 and he lost to then champion Kal Yafai by unanimous decision.

Jimenez will have youth and height on his side but Nietes will have world championship experience on his side.

The main event of the night will be an IBF flyweight championship between champion Sunny Edwards of Great Britain defending his title against Filipino challenger Jayson Mama.

Filipino knockout artist Johnriel Casimero was originally to be on the card but his WBO Super Flyweight title was stripped on the scales when he failed to make weight for his fight with Paul Butler and then later he pulled out of the fight due to a medical emergency.

Watch the Live Stream on Sky Cable PPV in the Philippines on December 11, 2021.

