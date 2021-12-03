Floyd Mayweather is rooting for Manny Pacquiao to become President of the Philippines

Floyd Mayweather Jr and Manny Pacquiao fought in 2015 and leading up to their clash the two future hall of fame fighters had such loyal fanbases it made for an intense rivalry.

For years the fans were going at each other with one side claiming Pacquiao ducked drug tests, and the other side saying Floyd was scared to fight by demanding Olympic style drug testing.

When they finally met in the ring Mayweather won by unanimous decision and Pacquiao claimed his shoulder was injured before the fight and demanded a rematch.

The two never fought again, even after Mayweather teased several times on social media that he would fight Pacquiao again but it never happened.

Mayweather told reporters during the Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs. Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz press conference that he and Pacquiao will face off again but this time on the basketball court in the Philippines sometime in January 2022 for charity.

The subject was brought up because his fighter Tank Davis is going to fight Manny Pacquiao’s fighter Pitbull Cruz on Sunday, December 5th at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Showtime Pay-Per-View.

Mayweather and Pacquiao will forever be linked because they were widely considered number one and two pound for pound for several years. They never fought in their peaks, and it took them over 5 years to finally set foot in the ring to fight. The highly anticipated super fight turned out to be a tactical match with very little action and fans jeered because the fight didn’t live up to the hype.

Even though Pacquiao claimed he won the fight and refused to acknowledge that Mayweather beat him, Mayweather still gives the Filipino Presidential candidate credit for being a great fighter.

When asked if he would help campaign for or cosign Manny Pacquiao’s presidential run in the Philippines, the undefeated American boxing star smiled and said “Absolutely.”

Mayweather insisted it was the media that was trying to paint a picture of the two having bad blood when in reality they respect each other.

