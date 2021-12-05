Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz Showtime PPV Live Stream Tonight!

Undefeated multi-weight world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis will defend his WBA lightweight title against late replacement Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz in a match up between two offensive fighters that will bring action to the Staples Center in Downtown, Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Tank Davis (25-0, 24 KOs) is a product of the mean streets of Baltimore, but he used the grit of the city life and obstacles to shape and hone himself into a disciplined warrior inside the boxing ring.

The 27-year-old undefeated champion is one of the hardest hitters in the sport, and received highest praise from his promoter Floyd Mayweather Jr. who called Tank the next Pay-Per-View superstar.

Tank has won belts from 130, 135, and 140 pounds and feels his best weight is 135, he was originally scheduled to fight Rolando Romero but the undefeated challenger pulled out of the fight over a sexual assault allegations.

Tonight he will face a fighter from Mexico known as Pitbull for her ferocious attacking style.

Isaac Cruz (22-1-1, 15 KOs) was given the nickname “Pitbull” because he would attack his opponents non stop like gamebred pitbull dog.

Cruz who is promoted by Manny Pacquiao’s MP promotions will have the opportunity of a lifetime if he can upset Tank Davis and be the first to defeat the feared puncher.

On paper it looks like Cruz would lose by KO, because his highly aggressive style and small stature would play into Tank’s hands, but the proud Mexican warrior told reporters not to count him out and pointed to the huge upset last weekend when Australian underdog George Kambosos wasn’t given a shot to beat the highly regard unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez and pulled off one of the biggest upsets in recent history by dropped and outboxing the favorite to win a split decision.

Davis vs Cruz will be a can’t miss fight for however long it lasts, the chances of the fight ending in a KO are high given the styles, Showtime Pay-Per-View will broadcast the event in association with Premier Boxing Champions.

Fight Card

Lightweight Championship – Gervonta Davis vs. Isaac Cruz (WBA “Regular” Title)

Junior Middleweight – Sebastian Fundora vs. Sergio Garcia

Middleweight – Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs. Carlos Adames

Super Featherweight – Eduardo Ramirez vs. Miguel Marriaga

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz Showtime PPV Live Stream on Sunday, December 5th at 8pm ET/5pm PT (https://www.sho.com/sports/fights/4881/davis-vs-cruz).

