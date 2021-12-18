Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez vs Yunieski Gonzalez, Watch the Live Stream Tonight on DAZN

Undefeated Mexican boxing star Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez will put his undefeated record on the line against tough Cuban boxer Yunieski ‘The Monster’ Gonzalez on Saturday night in Texas, Live Stream on DAZN.

Zurdo (42-0, 28 KOs) is ready to break into the US market and he is hoping Golden Boy Promotions helps push him in the right direction to be able to become a well known name stateside.

The goal is to land a world title shot at 175-pounds, and become a two-division world champion.

For Zurdo having fought mostly at super middleweight he felt he couldn’t land the big fights under his former promoter so he signed with Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy promotions in hopes of eventually landing a massive all Mexican showdown with Canelo Alvarez, but Canelo ended up ditching his longtime promoter and it left Ramirez without a mega-fight.

The goal now is to try to unify all the belts at 175-pounds and that includes fights with undefeated titleholders WBA champ Dmitry Bivol and unified WBC/IBF champion Artur Beterbiev.

First Zurdo must beat Cuban Yunieski Gonzalez to event think about a title shot with Dmitry Bivol.

Yunieski Gonzalez (21-3, 17 KOs) has never tasted championship gold in the pro ranks and he hasn’t fought since losing by KO to Oleksandr Gvozdyk in 2017.

This will be a huge opportunity for the Cuban and he feels his skill level will be enough to defeat the Mexican southpaw.

In the co-main event WBA women’s strawweight world champion Seniesa Estrada will defend his title against challenger Maria Santizo.

Fight Card

Light Heavyweight – Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez vs. Yunieski Gonzalez

Women’s Strawweight Championship – Seniesa Estrada vs. Maria Santizo (WBA Title)

Super Featherweight – Lamont Roach Jr. vs. Rene Alvarado

Womens Flyweight Championship – Marlen Esparza vs. Anabel Ortiz (WBC Title)

Featherweight – Victor Morales vs. Rudy Garcia

Light Welterweight – Luis Hernandez vs. Ruslan Madiyev

Welterweight – Raul Curiel vs. Kendo Castaneda

Lightweight – Nick Sullivan vs. Erick Benitez

Venue: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas

Date and Time: Friday, December 18, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET/PT

TV/Live Stream: Prelim card on Facebook and main card on DAZN

