Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez vs. Yunieski “The Monster” Gonzalez Dec. 18, Zurdo aims for 50-0 club

42-0 Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez marches towards boxing milestone in exclusive 50-0 club 43rd pro fight Dec. 18 vs. Yunieski Gonzalez on DAZN

LAS VEGAS (December 6, 2021) – As he marches towards a special boxing milestone, former World Boxing Organization Super Middleweight World Champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (42-0, 28 KOs), now an undefeated world light heavyweight contender, will be fighting Yunieski “The Monster” Gonzalez on December 18th for his 43rd consecutive victory.

Ramirez vs. Gonzalez headlines a DAZN-streamed card, presented by Ramirez’ promoter Golden Boy Promotions, in a 12-round WBA Light Heavyweight Title Eliminator from San Antonio (TX) with the winner becoming the mandatory challenger for World Boxing Association Light Heavyweight World Champion Dmitry Bivol (18-0, 11 KOs), assuming the Kyrgyzstan-native gets past Umar Salamov (26-1, 19 KOs) on Dec. 11th in Russia.

The 30-year-old Ramirez is fighting for membership in the exclusive 50-Club, winning his first 50 professional fights without a loss or draw. Ramirez’ idol and fellow Mexican, Julio Cesar Chavez, holds the record in that category by winning his first 87, his first blemish coming in 1993 in a 12-round majority draw with the great Pernell Whitaker in their WBC World welterweight title fight.

BOXING’S 50-0 CLUB

1. Julio “J.C. Cesar Chavez 87 (13 KOs) 1980-1993 Mexico

2. Willie “Wil ‘O The Wisp” Pep 62 (23 KOs) 1940-1943 USA

3. Wanheng Menayothin 54 (18 KOs) 2009-2019 Thailand

4. Carlos “Canas” Zarate 52 (51 KOs) 1970-1978 Mexico

5. Floyd Mayweather, Jr. 50 (27 KOs) 1996-2017 USA

“The 50-0 Club is a very exclusive list I’m proud to be working toward,” Ramirez said. “All fighters go through ups and downs and understand the blood, sweat and tears to achieve anything in this sport. I feel very blessed and fortunate to be in the position I’m in today and I will never stop giving it my all in the sport. Hopefully, when I’m finished, I can leave a legacy in the sport that I can be proud of.”

