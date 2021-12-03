How to Watch Isaac Lowe vs Luis Alberto Lopez, Charlie Edwards vs Jacob Barreto Live Stream

MTK Global in association with Top Rank promotions will host an action filled night of boxing featuring Isaac Lowe vs. Luis Alberto Lopez in the main event and Charlie Edwards vs. Jacob Barreto as the co-feature.

The event will be broadcast in the United State via live stream on ESPN+ and worldwide on IFL TV on Friday, December 3, 2021.

Mexican warrior Luis Alberto “El Venado” Lopez (23-2, 11 KOs) is on a mission to capture championship gold and he is currently on a 6-fight win streak.

Isaac “The Westgate Warrior” Lowe (21-0-3, 6 KOs) is the good friend and training partner of current undefeated WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, and he is going to be in for this toughest test when he takes on Lopez who is coming into the fight with nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Lopez and Lowe are not known for their power, but they will throw a lot of leather and a stoppage due to accumulation of punishment is possible, it will be a battle of the local hero in Lowe taking on a road warrior from Mexico ready to give him his first professional defeat.

In the co-main event, former WBC flyweight world champion Charlie Edwards (16-1, 6 KOs) takes on Jacob Barreto (13-3, 5 KOs) of Spain in an 8-round bantamweight bout.

Edwards has only one professional loss and that came by TKO to hard hitting Filipino John Riel Casimero. He went on to win the WBC flyweight title Cristofer Rosales and is now campaigning in the bantamweight division.

MTK Fight Night Card

Featherweight – Isaac Lowe vs Luis Alberto Lopez

Bantamweight – Charlie Edwards vs Jacob Barreto

Super Welterweight – Jordan Reynolds vs Blaise Paka Mukia

Welterweight – Elliot Whale vs Miroslav Serban

Super Welterweight – Carl Fail vs Jose Manuel Lopez Clavero

Women’s Bantamweight – Nina Hughes vs Claudia Ferenczi

Super Welterweight – Inder Bassi vs Vasif Mamedov



How To Watch: Lopez-Lowe, Edwards-Barreto fights undercard bouts will be shown exclusively in the United States on ESPN+ live stream at 2:00 p.m. ET/11:00 a.m. PT and in the UK on IFL TV’s official live stream on their YouTube channel.

