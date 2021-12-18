How to Watch KSW 65: Khalidov vs. Soldic, Torres vs. Parnasse Live Stream on Saturday

Poland’s number one MMA promotion Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki holds their last event of 2021 with KSW 65: Khalidov vs. Soldic on Saturday, December 18.

The double-header championship event will feature a main event between two champions, KSW middleweight champion Mamed Khalidov will put his belt on the line against current KSW welterweight champion Roberto Soldic as he comes up in weight to challenge for the crown.

The Khalidov vs. Soldic middleweight championship will be a great headliner to cap off the 2021 season for KSW, with the two champions going head to head in a super fight.

Khalidov the slightly bigger man feels he will have the advantage over the welterweight king Soldic but you can never count on size, because smaller men have gone up in weight to take the crown from defending champions in the history of MMA such as BJ Penn, Georges St-Pierre, Randy Couture and Conor McGregor to name a few.

The co-main event is a rematch for the KSW featherweight belt. Champion Daniel Torres who was stripped of the title after failing to make weight on Friday will not be eligible for the title, so even if he wins he still doesn’t get to keep the belt as a punishment for failing to make the 145-lbs limit. Former champion Salahdine Parnasse will be the only one fighting for the belt.

KSW 65 Fight Card

Middleweight Championship – Mamed Khalidov vs. Roberto Soldic

Featherweight Championship – Daniel Torres vs. Salahdine Parnasse

Featherweight – Damian Stasiak vs. Lom-Ali Eskiev

Heavyweight – Michal Kita vs. Marek Samociuk

Lightweight – Roman Szymanski vs. Mateusz Legierski

Welterweight – Adam Niedzwiedz vs. Miroslav Broz

Light Heavyweight – Damian Piwowarczyk vs. Marc Doussis

Women’s Strawweight – Anita Bekus vs. Magdalena Sormova

Lightweight – Patryk Likus vs. Piotr Olszynka

Bantamweight – Shamad Erzanukaev vs. Bartosz Rewera

Venue: Gliwice Arena in Gliwice, Poland

Date and Time: Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV/Live Stream: KSWTV

How To Watch

The event can be viewed and purchased on kswtv.com

