How to Watch Nonito Donaire vs Reymart Gaballo Fight Live Stream

The Premier Boxing Champions heads to Carson, California for an exciting night of boxing action on December 11 with Nonito Donaire vs Reymart Gaballo in a WBC Bantamweight world championship main event, and in the co-feature Kudratillo Abdukakhorov vs Cody Crowley in a welterweight bout.

The event will be shown on Premium cable network Showtime and also available via live stream on the Showtime App.

Nonito “The Filipino Flash” Donaire has been in the boxing game for nearly 20 years, and at 39 he feels he can still compete with the young lions.

Donaire shocked the boxing world when he turned back the clock and destroyed French champion Nordine Oubaali by fourth round KO to captured the WBC bantamweight belt.

Tonight will be the first defense of that belt and he will go against Filipino countryman Reymart Gaballo.

Gaballo, 25, is fairly unknown in the boxing world but the undefeated Filipino contender has knockout power in both hands with 20 of his 24 wins coming by way of knockout.

This will be the biggest step up in competition for Gaballo, and he said in the prefight press conference that he looked up to Donaire and is honored to fight his idol for the world title.

Unbeaten welterweight contenders Kudratillo Abdukakhorov and Cody Crowley face off in a 10-round co-main attraction.

Light welterweight prospect Brandun Lee will also see some action against Juan Heraldez in the opening bout of the Showtime broadcast.

Fight Card

Bantamweight Championship – Nonito Donaire vs. Reymart Gaballo (WBC Title)

Welterweight – Kudratillo Abdukakhorov vs. Cody Crowley

Light Welterweight – Brandun Lee vs. Juan Heraldez

Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park , Carson, California

Date and Time: Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 10/7 PM ET/PT

TV/Live Stream: Showtime

For more information on how to watch Donaire vs. Gaballo and other Showtime Boxing events visit: sho.com/sports

