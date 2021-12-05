How to Watch the Gervonta Tank Davis vs Isaac Cruz Fight Live Stream Online

The hardest hitting lightweight in the world, Gervonta “Tank” Davis is ready to light up the Staples Center in Los Angeles when he takes on tough Mexican contender Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz in a WBA 135 pound championship bout, Live Streamed on Showtime PPV.

Tank Davis, is 27 and on the cusp of becoming a massive Pay-Per-View attraction having packed the house in Atlanta, and now heading the to the city of Angels with the stars from Hollywood and the sports world eager to catch the undefeated power punchers fight ringside.

When Tank was first scheduled to fight on December 5, his opponent was the trash talking undefeated power puncher Rolando Romero, but some unfortunate circumstances caused the challenger to pull out of the fight and then Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz stepped in to fill the void.

Cruz is shorter than the 5’4 Tank Davis but he believes his ferocity and heart will make up for the size difference.

For Cruz this is a big opportunity for him to become an instant star in the boxing world and he even has the support of fellow countryman and boxing’s biggest Pay-Per-View draw, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, heading into the fight.

Another boxing legend who is supporting the undersized underdog Cruz is Manny Pacquiao, who is also his promoter.

Mayweather versus Pacquiao all over again but this time in the promotional outfits rather than in the boxing ring with gloves.

Will Mayweather’s fighter Tank Davis have yet again another easy night and wipe out his opponent with ease or will the underdog Isaac Cruz pull off the upset like his promoter Manny Pacquiao did when he stepped up against the legendary Marco Antonio Barrera and became a star?

Tune in on Sunday night to find out.

Showtime PPV Fight Card

Gervonta Davis vs. Isaac Cruz (WBA Lightweight Championship)

Sebastian Fundora vs. Sergio Garcia

Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs. Carlos Adames

Eduardo Ramirez vs. Miguel Marriaga

How to Watch Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz Live Stream

Sunday, December 5th at 8:00pm ET/5:00pm PT order the fight on SHOWTIME PAY-PER-VIEW (https://www.sho.com/sports/fights/4881/davis-vs-cruz).

Like this: Like Loading...